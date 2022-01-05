Trending Tags

Air Transat Says The 'Disruptive Passengers' From Quebec Won't Be Allowed To Board Their Planes
Montreal-based airline Air Transat has announced that the "disruptive" Quebec passengers who were seen partying maskless on a recent Sunwing flight will not be permitted to board its planes to return home.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday — a day after Sunwing confirmed it would not fly the passengers back to Canada — representatives from Air Transat said the group would not be allowed to return home on an Air Transat flight, either.

"We are aware of the situation regarding disruptive passengers who have traveled to Cancun and are now attempting to return to Canada on our flights," the company said.

They went on to confirm that the individuals involved will be "denied boarding based on our legal and regulatory obligations to ensure the safety of both our passengers and crew, which is our top priority."

The original flight was organized by the invitation-only group 111 Private Club and departed Montreal on December 30, 2021.

Although it was scheduled to come back from Cancun on January 5, Sunwing announced that it would be cancelling the return flight due to "the group's refusal to agree to all of the conditions of carriage."

The airline said the decision was made "out of a concern for caution" to protect crew members and other passengers.

Videos from the December 30 flight appear to show people drinking alcohol, vaping, dancing and singing in close proximity to one another, without face coverings or masks.

In response, Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said that an investigation would be launched and promised that the federal government would take reports "very seriously."

If found guilty of non-compliance, the passengers involved could be slapped with fines of up to $5,000 for each offence.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described feeling "extremely frustrated" by what happened.

"We know how hard people have worked to keep themselves safe," he told reporters. "It's a slap in the face to see people putting themselves, putting their fellow citizens, putting airline workers at risk by being completely irresponsible."

