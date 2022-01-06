Air Canada Is 'Denying Boarding' To The Quebecers Who Partied On A Sunwing Plane
Other airlines also won't be flying the group back to Canada.
After a group of Quebecers were seen partying on a Sunwing plane, Air Canada has said that it is "denying boarding" to the travellers to keep others safe.
On January 5, the airline told Narcity Quebec that it's making this decision based on the information it has relating to what happened on the flight down south.
"To the extent that we can identify the passengers who are part of the affected group, Air Canada is denying boarding in order to ensure the safety of other passengers and our crew," Air Canada said.
On January 4, Sunwing cancelled the group's return flight to Montreal that was scheduled for January 5 after they were seen apparently ignoring COVID-19 rules on a private chartered flight to Cancun.
"As a result of our ongoing investigation and the group's refusal to agree to all of the conditions of carriage, we have made the decision to cancel the return flight," the airline told Narcity Quebec.
It's not just Air Canada and Sunwing that have taken a stance. Air Transat also announced that the "disruptive passengers" who try to return to Canada on their flights will be "denied boarding."
That decision was made to ensure the safety of passengers and crew members.
Even Justin Trudeau got involved and said he is "extremely frustrated" by what happened on the flight.
"We know how hard people have worked to keep themselves safe," he said. "It's a slap in the face to see people putting themselves, putting their fellow citizens, putting airline workers at risk by being completely irresponsible."
If an investigation by Transport Canada finds that the passengers were non-compliant with COVID-19 and air safety rules and regulations, they could be issued fines of up to $5,000 for each offence.
