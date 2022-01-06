Trending Tags

Several Quebec Influencers From The Sunwing Party Flight Have Responded To The Chaos

They said they were sleeping.

@111privateclub | Instagram, @diaryofisabelle | Instagram

Some of the Quebec influencers who were aboard the Sunwing flight to Cancun where people partied maskless have spoken out on social media and are sharing their side of the story.

James William Awad, who organized the event, shared a statement on January 6 addressing the controversy and the ensuing cancellation of the Sunwing flight back to Canada.

"I understand why many fellow citizens are upset about the current situation," Awad said in the statement.

In response to the significant backlash, three reality TV personalities from the Quebec show L’île de l’amour posted an Instagram story to share their thoughts.

"We were sleeping," said Isabelle Labrecque, who was seated beside Anna-Maëlle Laprise and Sandrine Seguin, about their time on the flight, adding that what happened is "unacceptable."

@diaryofisabelle | Instagram

"The stuff was exaggerated, but we're not minimizing what happened on the flight [...]. We don't identify with what happened on that flight but don't include everyone in that," she said.

"Yes it wasn't right what happened, but I don't think it's necessary to send hate messages," added Laprise. "We heard, we understood and we are also in the same vibe as you."

While the three are distancing themselves from the whole debacle, the passengers who were seen drinking, smoking and partying maskless could face thousands of dollars in fines and possible jail time, according to the federal government.

Shortly after Sunwing cancelled the return flight for the group, Air Transat and Air Canada also shared that they would not be allowing the Quebecers to travel home with their airlines.

Awad said that they're working to get everyone who went on the trip back home safely and quickly.

Justin Trudeau even had something to say about the situation, calling the behaviour "a slap in the face" at a press conference on January 5.

