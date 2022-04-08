An All-Influencer Airline Just Launched & It's Offering A Free Party Flight To Coachella
Think "Sunwing party plane," but more official!
There are plenty of perks that come with being an influencer, but free luxury flights to Coachella has to be at the top of that list.
A new influencer-focused airline called Willa Air is preparing to fly a dozen creators to Coachella for free later this month, as it kicks off a business dedicated to serving social media stars.
The company will choose 12 people to join its inaugural flight and anyone can apply - though you'll definitely need some influencer clout behind you if you hope to be chosen.
"The journey will include a pre-flight lounge, luxury airport transfers, an epic jet experience, Superfast payments for all your brand collabs at the festival (obviously), and a post-festival lounge with massages and a much-needed detox bar," gushed Willa's Instagram page. "It's everything you never knew you needed."
Quebec's now-infamous "Sunwing party plane" influencers probably would've loved this.
Willa initially launched as an online platform to help influencers get paid, and now it's expanding with an influencer airline and pinning its inaugural flight on Coachella, one of the biggest festivals of the year.
"Willa Air Goes to Coachella Valley, CA is an exclusive experience that will have everything you never knew you needed — from a pre-flight champagne bar to a post-festival detox," the company wrote on Instagram.
You have to provide your name, email, phone number, Instagram handle, and TikTok handle to claim a seat. Applicants must also be vaccinated to board the flight and need to have their own Coachella tickets.
Willa says it'll prioritize people who already use its service, and it wants to see plenty of payment requests roll in before it makes a final decision on the seats.
The plane will depart from Los Angeles on April 15 and take passengers right to Coachella Valley. The return flight is for April 18, once Coachella weekend is over.
Willa says it's also planning trips for several other major events this year, including Lollapalooza and New York Fashion Week.
"Willa was founded with the mission of helping creators, and quick, seamless travel is one of the many ways we are supporting our audience," the company's co-founder Aron Levin told Travel + Leisure in a statement.
Willa is accepting applicants through April 8, so hurry up and apply if you haven't already!