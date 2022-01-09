Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Jimmy Fallon Talked About The Sunwing Party Plane & Called The Influencers 'Knuckleheads'

Then 111 Private Club shared the clip on its Instagram account.👇😬

Jimmy Fallon Talked About The Sunwing Party Plane & Called The Influencers 'Knuckleheads'
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon | YouTube, @senior | Instagram

The Sunwing party plane saga continues to dominate conversations worldwide and American talk show host Jimmy Fallon is the latest to weigh in.

On Friday, January 7, The Tonight Show star spoke about the incident as part of his monologue, describing how it sparked a "huge public outrage."

He added that many remain stuck in Mexico after multiple airlines refused to fly the passengers — many of whom are reality TV stars and social media influencers from Quebec — back to Canada.

"What better way to teach someone a lesson than forcing them to spend more time in Cancun?" Fallon joked.

Doing an impression of those implementing the ban, he continued, "'These frozen drinks are for you guys too … you knuckleheads. Learn your lesson and never do that again.'"

After the host joked about those involved on his show, both 111 Private Club (the company behind the controversial charter flight) and owner James William Awad shared the Tonight Show clip on their social media channels.

In response to the business page sharing the video, one person responded, "You really just don’t get it do you," while another asked, "Lol, you’re proud of this?"

A third social media user responded, "Somebody hire this page a PR firm, you are not handling this well at all lmao."

After videos from the privately chartered Sunwing flight went viral earlier this week, the event's organizer spoke out and initially said he understood "why many fellow citizens are upset about the current situation."

Days later, Awad backtracked and said, "The only thing that went wrong on this trip is having our "return" flight cancelled. Relax."

The passengers on the December 30 Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun have come under fire for partying maskless on board, while drinking alcohol, smoking and failing to follow COVID-19 public health measures.

Some Quebec influencers who were on the flight have called what happened "unacceptable" and distanced themselves from the controversy.

The incident prompted multiple federal officials to speak out and the government has now launched an investigation. If found guilty, those involved could face huge fines and even possible jail time.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also fired shots at those who partied maskless on board, describing them as "completely irresponsible" and calling their behaviour "a slap in the face."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario's Weather Is About To Get Nasty With The Coldest Temperatures Of Winter So Far

Brace yourselves for a "snow machine," Ontario! 🥶❄️

Artemzavarzin | Dreamstime, Anna Kraynova | Dreamstime

Wrap up, folks! It's going to be a chilly one. Ontario's weather forecast says conditions are about to get frigid as the coldest temperatures of the season so far are coming this week.

On Sunday, January 9, The Weather Network shared its predictions for the weather in Ontario and warned that Arctic air has its sights set on the province.

Keep Reading Show less

Sunwing Party Plane Organizer Says 'The Only Thing That Went Wrong' Was The Cancelled Flight

They claimed 15 to 20 people were partying on the flight and everyone else was sitting.

@senior | Instagram, @111privateclub | Instagram

The person who organized the Sunwing party plane has spoken out once again and said "the only thing that went wrong" was the return flight being cancelled.

On January 8, James William Awad, who hosted the 111 Private Club event in Mexico and chartered the flight, posted on Twitter about the situation.

Keep Reading Show less

Here Are 6 Tips To Help You Get Through Another Ontario Lockdown If You're Struggling RN

We spoke to a couple of Toronto psychologists on how to cope during this time.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

With the rapid rise of COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions, the Ontario government made the call to reintroduce some lockdown measures to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

As of January 5, a modified step two was put in place, imposing restrictions such as five-person gathering limits indoors, and indoor dining, gyms, and movie theatres being temporarily shut down. Some Ontarians are, undoubtedly, fed up with going into another lockdown.

Keep Reading Show less

Airlines Across Canada Are Slashing Flights Due To COVID-19 & 'Restrictive' Travel Measures

Air Canada, WestJet and more have suspended popular services. 👇

Pascal Bernardon | Unsplash, @westjet | Instagram

Multiple Canadian airlines have announced plans to suspend winter flight routes to international destinations due to factors associated with the Omicron variant.

This week, Air Canada became the latest company to confirm an updated schedule for early 2022, citing "the current pandemic context." It suspended flights to some tourist hot spots in places like the Caribbean and Cuba, among others.

Keep Reading Show less