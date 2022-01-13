Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

PHAC Is Investigating Whether Some Sunwing Party Plane Passengers Ignored Quarantine Rules

"Suspected fraudulent cases" are also being looked into. 😳

Trending Editor
PHAC Is Investigating Whether Some Sunwing ​Party​ Plane Passengers Ignored Quarantine Rules
@wygairport | Instagram, @111privateclub | Instagram

The Public Health Agency of Canada has confirmed that it is now looking into whether some Sunwing party plane passengers ignored quarantine rules upon their return to Canada.

In a statement shared with Narcity, the government agency said that 12 notices of non-compliance had been issued under the Quarantine Act to travellers involved in the controversy.

"These are issued on-the-spot to signal obvious non-compliance with a requirement," a spokesperson explained.

That's not all. Officials are also following up on "suspected fraudulent cases and non respect of quarantine."

Canada's travel rules require all incoming passengers to submit a quarantine plan, regardless of their vaccination status, as an individual's eligibility for exemption from quarantine is not determined until they arrive at the border.

Violating instructions provided by border officials is an offence under the Quarantine Act and could result in fines of up to $750,000 and/or six months in prison.

Travellers who break mandatory quarantine or isolation requirements and subsequently cause serious harm to another person could face a penalty of up to $1 million or three years of jail time, or both.

Of the 12 notices issued by PHAC, three reports have been sent to Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales (DPCP) for their review.

A spokesperson for the DPCP confirmed this to Narcity but explained that the cases do not cover the controversial behaviour that took place during the flight.

"A number of investigations are being conducted by various agencies in relation to the enforcement of various laws," they said. "Any cases brought to our attention by one of these agencies will be analyzed in accordance with our guidelines."

In a statement of their own, Transport Canada told Narcity that the agency takes any allegations of non-compliance with travel rules "extremely seriously."

"Transport Canada is conducting extensive checks to ensure compliance with the Aeronautics Act and the Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19," they added.

Since an investigation is underway, the agency was not able to provide further details at this time. However, a spokesperson confirmed that "Transport Canada will not hesitate to take appropriate and proportional enforcement action in light of the facts uncovered."

Despite the backlash, 111 Private Club owner James William Awad says "thousands" of people have requested to join the members-only club behind the flight.

He's also hit back at critics, describing them as "sheeps," and announced plans to organize more events in the near future.

Other Quebec influencers involved in the controversy have taken a different approach though, with several taking to social media to apologize for their behaviour.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

You Shouldn't Try To Catch COVID-19 & The Head Of Ontario's Science Table Says This Is Why

You can still negatively "hit the jackpot" if you're fully vaccinated and catch COVID-19.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Being in a pandemic for over two years can be exhausting, but Ontarians should still try to do their best to avoid catching COVID-19 and stick to the province's current public health measures that are in place so that the epidemiological situation doesn't get any worse.

Narcity spoke with the scientific director of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, who says Ontarians shouldn't try to catch the Omicron variant just to get it over with and build up that natural immunity.

Keep Reading Show less

Disney Is Hiring For Extras In A Movie They’re Filming In BC & Unique Talents Are Welcome

Do you know how to juggle? 🤹

Peanutroaster | Dreamstime, Oasisamuel | Dreamstime

The Disney Channel is hiring people in B.C. for a new movie they're filming, so your dream of becoming a Disney star might be a little bit closer than you thought.

The iconic company is on the search for people to be in a sequel movie, called Under Wraps 2. According to the Craigslist posting, they are hiring anyone aged eight to 70 years old.

Keep Reading Show less

Some Ontario Health Units Are Letting 5- To 11-Year-Olds Get Their 2nd Vaccine Doses Sooner

They're cutting the waiting periods down.

Elton Law | Dreamstime

With kids going back to school for in-person learning next week, some of Ontario's public health units have given the green light for 5- to 11-year-olds to get booked for their second doses sooner.

Ottawa Public Health and Hamilton Public Health Services are now allowing second dose appointments to be booked 21 days following their first-dose appointments.

Keep Reading Show less

Winter Coats Are On Sale At These 6 Stores RN & Some Prices Are Even Lower Than The Temperature

You can never have too many coats in this weather! ❄️

@nordstrom | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Whether we like it or not, below-freezing temperatures and snowy weather seem to last forever in some parts of Canada.

Keep Reading Show less