Sunwing Party Plane Organizer Just Hit Back At 'Sheeps' & Told His Critics To 'Wake Up'

The 111 Private Club owner is speaking out (again). 😬

@senior | Instagram, @111privateclub | Instagram

James William Awad — 111 Private Club owner and the organizer of the controversial Sunwing party plane — has spoken out yet again, and this time he's calling out his critics.

In a tweet on Sunday, December 9, Awad appeared to backtrack on his original statement by referring to those who disapproved of his actions as "sheeps."

"Reality of the story, sheeps are mad because people partied on a private chartered plane where partying was allowed," he wrote, adding, "Wake up!!"

A day earlier, the company owner went on a Twitter rant during which he said that "the only thing that went wrong" was the return flight being cancelled and told people to "relax."

"Only like 15-20 people were partying on that plane. While every body else was sitting," he said in another tweet. "That's barely 8% of the people that participated in that event. The Ratio is great. The 111 Private Club is A1."

At around the same time, he also tweeted, "love you," with a heart emoji and shared a video of Jimmy Fallon talking about the incident.

The latest messages are in stark contrast to his initial statement, shared on January 6, which read, "I understand why many fellow citizens are upset about the current situation."

"I have significantly learned, and I am still learning from this experience," he said, although he did not apologize for what happened.

Awad has now spoken out on several occasions since videos from the privately chartered Sunwing plane went viral. The clips show Quebec-based influencers partying maskless on board while dancing, smoking, drinking alcohol and flouting Canada's public health rules.

While several of those involved have spoken out and distanced themselves from the controversy, the Instagram account for 111 Private Club continues to post videos from the Cancun trip.

Multiple Canadian airlines, including Air Transat and Air Canada, refused to fly those involved back from Mexico after Sunwing cancelled the group's return flight that was scheduled for January 5, 2022.

In response, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described their actions as a "slap in the face" and said they were a "gang de sans-dessein" (purposeless or clueless people).

The federal government has committed to investigating the December 30 flight and has promised to take the incident "very seriously." If found guilty, the influencers could face hefty fines or even possible jail time.

