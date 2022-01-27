Trending Tags

The Sunwing Party Plane Guy Is 'Looking At Options' To Take Legal Action Against Airlines

James William Awad says his group of travellers were "abandoned."

Trending Staff Writer
111jameswilliam | Twitter, Richair | Dreamstime

The organizer of the controversial Sunwing party plane — where people broke COVID-19 rules during a flight to Mexico — has spoken out yet again.

In a press conference on Thursday, January 27, James William Awad made some statements and answered questions about the infamous flight, which took off in December.

The 111 Private Club founder began by calling out the airlines who refused to transport the travellers back to Quebec and said that the companies "abandoned" the travellers.

“There’s a few people that had to go through the U.S, some people had to go through Panama, some people had to go through different countries to come back to Canada and for me, that was very worrying," Awad said.

He also said that the partying only lasted for a few minutes and that if things really did get too out of hand, the captain would have said something.

Awad added that it should be "illegal" to put everyone on the flight "in the same boat," as only some people were seen partying, drinking, vaping and flouting COVID-19 rules on the plane.

"Of course, I regret what happened on the plane for certain people that did not respect the rules," he said.

In terms of his plans moving forward with the whole debacle, Awad says he's "looking at options" to pursue legal action against the airlines involved.

He's been outspoken about what happened and called his critics "sheeps" on January 9.

"Reality of the story, sheeps are mad because people partied on a private chartered plane where partying was allowed," he wrote, adding, "Wake up!!"

He also previously demanded an apology from Sunwing, Air Canada and Air Transat, who were among the airlines who refused to fly the party plane passengers back to Canada.

The drama hasn't put Awad off though, as he recently took the opportunity to let people know that the 111 Private Club will be accepting new members based on certain criteria, including your age and social status.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

PHAC Is Investigating Whether Some Sunwing Party Plane Passengers Ignored Quarantine Rules

"Suspected fraudulent cases" are also being looked into. 😳

@wygairport | Instagram, @111privateclub | Instagram

The Public Health Agency of Canada has confirmed that it is now looking into whether some Sunwing party plane passengers ignored quarantine rules upon their return to Canada.

In a statement shared with Narcity, the government agency said that 12 notices of non-compliance had been issued under the Quarantine Act to travellers involved in the controversy.

The Student Pilot Who Was Seen Vaping On The Sunwing Party Plane Just Issued An Apology

"I'm a human being and I have emotions."

Richair | Dreamstime, @111privateclub | Instagram,

Another passenger from the controversial Sunwing party plane to Cancun has issued an apology for her involvement in the scandal, saying that she's ready to "face the consequences."

The passenger, whose Instagram handle is @vanessa_cosi, was identified by the Journal de Montréal as Vanessa Sicotte and the person seen vaping in videos from the December 30 flight. The publication said she is studying to become a pilot.

The Mom Of A Sunwing Party Plane Passenger Has Spoken Out & Apologized To Airline Staff

Her daughter tested positive for COVID-19 before the trip.

@rebeccastpierre | Instagram, La semaine des 4 Julie | Facebook

After the Sunwing party plane controversy, the mother of one of the passengers has come forward to speak out about the situation and apologize to the airline staff for what happened.

During an episode of the Quebec talk show La semaine des 4 Julie on January 10, the mother of Rebecca St-Pierre, one of the passengers on the Sunwing flight, explained what's going on with her daughter.

James William Awad Says 'Thousands' Of People Have Now Asked To Join 111 Private Club

Awad told Narcity how people can become a member.👇

@111privateclub | Instagram

James William Awad — the person behind the infamous Sunwing party plane — says that he's had "thousands" of new requests to join 111 Private Club and opened up about what it takes to join.

Speaking to Narcity Quebec on January 10, Awad revealed that the controversy surrounding the December 30 flight has not deterred people from applying to join the members-only club.

