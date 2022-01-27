The Sunwing Party Plane Guy Is 'Looking At Options' To Take Legal Action Against Airlines
James William Awad says his group of travellers were "abandoned."
The organizer of the controversial Sunwing party plane — where people broke COVID-19 rules during a flight to Mexico — has spoken out yet again.
In a press conference on Thursday, January 27, James William Awad made some statements and answered questions about the infamous flight, which took off in December.
The 111 Private Club founder began by calling out the airlines who refused to transport the travellers back to Quebec and said that the companies "abandoned" the travellers.
“There’s a few people that had to go through the U.S, some people had to go through Panama, some people had to go through different countries to come back to Canada and for me, that was very worrying," Awad said.
He also said that the partying only lasted for a few minutes and that if things really did get too out of hand, the captain would have said something.
Awad added that it should be "illegal" to put everyone on the flight "in the same boat," as only some people were seen partying, drinking, vaping and flouting COVID-19 rules on the plane.
"Of course, I regret what happened on the plane for certain people that did not respect the rules," he said.
In terms of his plans moving forward with the whole debacle, Awad says he's "looking at options" to pursue legal action against the airlines involved.
He's been outspoken about what happened and called his critics "sheeps" on January 9.
"Reality of the story, sheeps are mad because people partied on a private chartered plane where partying was allowed," he wrote, adding, "Wake up!!"
You need a "passcode" to use the intercom on the plane. How did it happen then? I demand an apology from @SunwingVacay @AirCanada @WestJet @airtransat and that you unblock everybody you've blocked right now. @Transport_gc Right now.— James William Awad (@James William Awad) 1641860031
He also previously demanded an apology from Sunwing, Air Canada and Air Transat, who were among the airlines who refused to fly the party plane passengers back to Canada.
The drama hasn't put Awad off though, as he recently took the opportunity to let people know that the 111 Private Club will be accepting new members based on certain criteria, including your age and social status.
