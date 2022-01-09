6 TikToks About The Sunwing Party Flight Debacle That Are Just Perfect (VIDEOS)
"This thing about Sunwing is my new telenovela."
Between getting reprimanded by Justin Trudeau and getting roasted on Jimmy Fallon, the saga of the Quebec influencers on the Sunwing plane has been pretty wild.
After the airline cancelled the return flight for a group that was seen drinking, smoking and partying on their departing flight to Mexico, social media was quick to take the opportunity to poke some fun at the whole situation.
TikTok user @katietheglobetrotter shared this video from the point of view of the Canadians stuck in Tulum. It features a beautiful palm tree swaying in the sun, along with the audio, "I want to go home, I don't want... I WANT TO GO HOME!"
@katietheglobetrotter
This sound though 🤣🤣🤣 #quebec #tulum #tiktokquebec
Given that multiple airlines declined to fly the passengers home, @gabriellejoyal shared the potential way the influencers could be hitching a ride back to Quebec.
"I'm just going to scooch in right here if you don't mind, shh," says the audio, while a person walks onto the wing of a plane and takes a seat.
@gabriellejoyal
Senior got the deal for wing seats #quebec#tulum#mtl#quebecinfluenceur#sunwingvacations @OD SCOOP
TikToker @ocea2xne also speculated about how the group would be getting back to Canada.
"Taking a stupid walk from Tulum to MTL for my stupid mental health," the text on the video says as someone stomps around, dragging their suitcase. That would be a very long walk!
@ocea2xne
Quebec influencers be like 🤣 #tulum #drama #healthywalk #tiktokquebec #quebec #qc #montreal #covid #party #travel
"Holy Peter Parker!" @nirguzinski exclaimed in his video, pretending to learn about the situation for the first time.
In a conversation with himself where his alternate persona describes what happened, he says, "And they filmed themself? It was stupid."
He went on to ask, "But why are they called influencer? What exactly do they influence? Stupidity?" Ouch!
@nirguzinski
OHH THE SHAME! 🤦🏻♂️ #comedy #sketchcomedy #quebec #franglais #influencers #influenceurs #sunwing #vacation #foolish #montreal #tabarnak #lockdown
Another user, @toby.mayer, had a similar reaction.
Overlaid on top of original footage of the party flight, he danced along with the passengers while Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" played, but the song just repeated the lyric, "Got nothing in my brain."
@toby.mayer
Les influenceurs influençable 🥴 @OD SCOOP #tulum #sunwing #odscoop #nothinginmybrain
Finally, @luisanagsl posted a little clip about the debacle, which she says is her "new telenovela."
"When they ask me why I chose Quebec over the other provinces," the text on her video says. "Here's the main reason."
She then dances around while she shows her explanation: "The parties they throw in the airplanes."
@luisanagsl
#inthecrowd this thing about sunwing is my new telenovela #montreal #Quebec #tulum #influencers #sunwing
On January 7, federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said that 27 of the passengers had arrived back in Canada and that they were all interrogated at the border. The federal government has launched an official investigation into what happened, and those involved could face hefty fines and even jail time if found guilty.