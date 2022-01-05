Trending Tags

Sunwing Cancelled The Return Flight For A Group Of Quebecers Who Partied On A Plane

Passengers could face fines of up to $5,000 and more!

Sunwing Cancelled The Return Flight For A Group Of Quebecers Who Partied On A Plane
@111privateclub | Instagram

The behaviour of a group of Quebecers on a private flight to Mexico at the end of 2021 has led Sunwing to cancel the group's return flight to Canada and fines could be issued to the passengers.

The trip, which was organized by the invitation-only group 111 Private Club, departed Montreal on December 30, 2021, and was scheduled to return from Cancun on January 5, 2022.

"During a private charter flight between Montreal and Cancun on December 30, 2021, a group of passengers behaved in an unruly manner and violated Canadian Aviation Regulations as well as several public health regulations," Sunwing said in a statement to Narcity Quebec.

Videos posted on social media showed people on the flight drinking alcohol, dancing and singing without masks on and smoking.

Sunwing sent the group terms and conditions for passengers on the return flight after that but they didn't accept all of them.

"As a result of our ongoing investigation and the group's refusal to agree to all of the conditions of carriage, we have made the decision to cancel the return flight," the airline said.

That decision was made "out of a concern for caution" to ensure the safety of crew members and passengers.

Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino issued a joint statement on January 4 about the situation.

"The health and safety of on-board personnel as well as passengers during a flight is a top priority," they said. "Our government takes reported incidents such as these very seriously."

Their departments have launched an investigation into the allegations of non-compliance with COVID-19 and air safety rules and regulations.

If Transport Canada finds that there has been non-compliance, the passengers could be issued fines of up to $5,000 for each offence.

