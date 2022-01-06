Trending Tags

The World's Safest Airlines Were Just Revealed & Only 1 Canadian Company Made The Cut

Well done, WestJet!

Zhukovsky | Dreamstime, @westjet | Instagram

If travelling by plane is something you need to do in the upcoming future, you might want to check out the one Canadian company that made the list of the safest airlines in the world.

AirlineRatings looked at 385 airlines and compiled a list of the top 20 safest airlines in the world and the top ten safest low-cost airlines for 2022.

It makes its evaluations based on factors such as COVID-19 safety protocols, crashes over the past five years, government audits, industry-leading safety initiatives, the age of the fleet, and more.

In terms of low-cost airlines, WestJet was the only Canadian carrier to make the list.

The other airlines to round out the top ten in alphabetical order are Allegiant, easyjet, Frontier, Jetstar Group, Jetblue, Ryanair, Vietjet, Volaris, and Wizz.

“All airlines have incidents every day and many are aircraft manufacture issues, not airline operational problems,” said AirlineRatings Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas. “It is the way the flight crew handles incidents that determines a good airline from an unsafe one.”

In terms of the 20 safest airlines overall, Air New Zealand took first place with no Canadian company making the list.

After Air New Zealand, these nine airlines made up the rest of the top ten list: Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, TAP Air Portugal, SAS, Qantas, Alaska Airlines, EVA Air, Virgin Australia/Atlantic.

And these are the airlines that came in spots 11 to 20: Cathay Pacific Airways, Hawaiian Airlines, American Airlines, Lufthansa/Swiss Group, Finnair, Air France/KLM Group, British Airways, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Emirates.

Safe travels!

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

