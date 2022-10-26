Passengers Chose The Worst Plane Seat & An Airline Launched A Lottery For Those Who Book It
You can even win a 6-night cruise!
When it comes to choosing seats on a flight, we all know they're not created equal, and that's why one airline is dangling some big prizes to get you to book the least-desired spots.
There really is no reason to like the middle seat on a plane; you don’t get easy access to the lavatory or a pretty view from the window, making it the least sought-after seat.
That’s why Virgin Australia concocted a new plan to entice flyers to purchase more middle seats, and once you hear what they have in store, you may change your mind about wanting that middle seat.
Virgin Airlines has launched a new lottery scheme which offers the buyers of a middle seat the potential to win up to AUD $230,000 (US $149,000) for taking on the discomfort of the least preferred seat, reported CNN.
According to the press release by the airline, the Middle Seat Lottery "turns the middle seat into a chance to win wonderful prizes, like Velocity Platinum Status and a million Points, Caribbean cruises with Virgin Voyages including return flights to the U.S., or even a custom artwork by an Australian artist."
The airline is offering 26 prizes in total, such as a 6-night cruise, a trip across the pond to Miami and a vacation to Cairns, including the hotel stay.
The contest starts on October 24, 2022, and ends on April 23, 2023, meaning anyone that flies with Virgin Airlines between those dates and picks a middle seat is eligible to win a prize.
Other than sitting in a middle seat, the only requirements a contestant needs to be eligible for the competition is to be aged 18 or over and live in Australia.
If you fit that description, then go ahead and download the Virgin Australia app, tap the Middle Seat Lottery button and start filling in the details.
Once you’ve submitted your application, all you have to do is wait and see if you’re one of the lucky winners.
One important thing to note is that you must fill in the application within 48 hours of your scheduled departure time.
If you fly multiple times via Virgin Airlines and sit in the middle seat each time, you can fill out the application numerous times.
Virgin Airlines launched the Middle Seat Lottery after a recent poll on Twitter revealed that only 1.1% of their fliers voluntarily choose the middle seat.
\u201cTake a seat. When it comes to flying, what's your style? Window seat, middle seat or aisle?\u201d— Virgin Australia (@Virgin Australia) 1651562513
Let’s hope other airlines worldwide take inspiration so people, other than those living down under, can get a chance to win a prize for taking the bullet and sitting in the middle seat.