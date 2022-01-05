Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News
justin trudeau

Trudeau Says He's 'Extremely Frustrated' By The Quebecers Who Partied On A Sunwing Flight

He calls it "a slap in the face."

Trudeau Says He's 'Extremely Frustrated' By The Quebecers Who Partied On A Sunwing Flight
@111privateclub | Instagram, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Justin Trudeau has commented on the Quebecers who were partying on a Sunwing flight and he said he's "extremely frustrated" by it.

During a COVID-19 update on January 5, the prime minister was asked about the group of people from Quebec who were apparently ignoring COVID-19 rules while on a private chartered Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun.

Trudeau said that like others who have seen the videos of the flight, he's "extremely frustrated" by what happened.

He also mentioned that Transport Canada is taking the situation "extremely seriously."

There is a full investigation about the allegations of non-compliance with COVID-19 and air safety rules and regulations.

The passengers could be fined up to $5,000 for each offence if Transport Canada finds that non-compliance happened.

"We know how hard people have worked to keep themselves safe," Trudeau said. "It's a slap in the face to see people putting themselves, putting their fellow citizens, putting airline workers at risk by being completely irresponsible."

This trip down south was organized by the invitation-only group 111 Private Club. Passengers left Montreal on December 30, 2021, and were supposed to return to Canada on a flight with Sunwing on January 5, 2022.

After videos were posted on social media that showed the group drinking alcohol, dancing and singing without masks and smoking on the plane to Cancun, Sunwing sent the passengers terms and conditions for the return flight.

"As a result of our ongoing investigation and the group's refusal to agree to all of the conditions of carriage, we have made the decision to cancel the return flight," the airline told Narcity Quebec.

From Your Site Articles

Sunwing Cancelled The Return Flight For A Group Of Quebecers Who Partied On A Plane

Passengers could face fines of up to $5,000 and more!

@111privateclub | Instagram

The behaviour of a group of Quebecers on a private flight to Mexico at the end of 2021 has led Sunwing to cancel the group's return flight to Canada and fines could be issued to the passengers.

The trip, which was organized by the invitation-only group 111 Private Club, departed Montreal on December 30, 2021, and was scheduled to return from Cancun on January 5, 2022.

Keep Reading Show less

Justin Trudeau Gave A Rundown Of Federal COVID-19 Benefits That Are Available Right Now

He's reminding Canadians of ways to get money as new restrictions come into effect.

Palinchak | Dreamstime, Gabriel Vergani | Dreamstime

For people who are affected by public health measures and restrictions in Canada, the prime minister has a reminder about the federal COVID-19 benefits that are available right now.

On January 3, Justin Trudeau tweeted a rundown of the support Canadians can get from the federal government, including the new Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit, as restrictions are being put into place and Omicron is "spreading rapidly."

Keep Reading Show less

Justin Trudeau Says This Year Is Ending But The Pandemic Isn't & He Blames Omicron

He wants people to get vaccinated and get boosters.

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

As COVID-19 case counts are on the rise in Canada, Justin Trudeau said that while we're saying goodbye to 2021 soon, the pandemic isn't over yet, and Omicron is to blame.

In a tweet posted on December 28, the prime minister said, "The year may be coming to an end — but, with Omicron spreading quickly around the world, it's clear that this pandemic isn't."

Keep Reading Show less

9 Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of Justin Trudeau's Family Taken By His Photographer During 2021

Who would've thought we'd see the PM at home wearing fuzzy slippers?

Adam Scotti | Medium

Throughout 2021, Justin Trudeau's family was documented by the prime minister's photographer and the photos give a behind-the-scenes glimpse at their lives.

Adam Scotti, who captures both the personal and the political parts of the prime minister's life, shared a year in review on December 28 that's full of photos from 2021 of Trudeau with his wife, kids and mother.

Keep Reading Show less