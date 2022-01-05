Trudeau Says He's 'Extremely Frustrated' By The Quebecers Who Partied On A Sunwing Flight
He calls it "a slap in the face."
Justin Trudeau has commented on the Quebecers who were partying on a Sunwing flight and he said he's "extremely frustrated" by it.
During a COVID-19 update on January 5, the prime minister was asked about the group of people from Quebec who were apparently ignoring COVID-19 rules while on a private chartered Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun.
Trudeau said that like others who have seen the videos of the flight, he's "extremely frustrated" by what happened.
He also mentioned that Transport Canada is taking the situation "extremely seriously."
There is a full investigation about the allegations of non-compliance with COVID-19 and air safety rules and regulations.
The passengers could be fined up to $5,000 for each offence if Transport Canada finds that non-compliance happened.
"We know how hard people have worked to keep themselves safe," Trudeau said. "It's a slap in the face to see people putting themselves, putting their fellow citizens, putting airline workers at risk by being completely irresponsible."
This trip down south was organized by the invitation-only group 111 Private Club. Passengers left Montreal on December 30, 2021, and were supposed to return to Canada on a flight with Sunwing on January 5, 2022.
After videos were posted on social media that showed the group drinking alcohol, dancing and singing without masks and smoking on the plane to Cancun, Sunwing sent the passengers terms and conditions for the return flight.
"As a result of our ongoing investigation and the group's refusal to agree to all of the conditions of carriage, we have made the decision to cancel the return flight," the airline told Narcity Quebec.