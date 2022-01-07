Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Some Sunwing Party Plane Travellers Are Back In Canada & Were 'Interrogated' When They Landed

The federal health minister has revealed more about this ongoing situation.

Some Sunwing Party Plane Travellers Are Back In Canada & Were 'Interrogated' When They Landed
@111privateclub | Instagram, @yulaeroport | Instagram

New information from the federal government has revealed that some travellers from the Sunwing party plane are back in Canada and they were "interrogated" when they landed.

During a COVID-19 briefing on January 7, federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos gave an update about the ongoing situation with the group of Quebecers who were seen partying maskless on a private charter Sunwing flight to Mexico.

Duclos said recent information the government received has indicated that about 27 of the approximately 130 passengers who travelled on the infamous Sunwing flight are now back in Canada after arriving on January 5.

"They were all stopped and interrogated at the air border," he said.

Also, all of the travellers were tested and checked to see if they had followed health regulations throughout their trip, including their proof of vaccination and the integrity of their PCR test. Their quarantine plans were also inspected.

That was then correlated with what they had entered into the ArriveCAN app.

Duclos mentioned that Quebec's provincial police contacted the Public Health Agency of Canada to get information on the travellers. The contravention files that were issued for some of those people were sent to the government of Quebec.

"That's in addition to the ongoing investigation and possible prosecution that Transport Canada and other agencies will continue to pursue," he said.

After videos were posted on social media that showed the group partying in the aisles of the plane without masks on, Sunwing cancelled the return flight from Cancun to Montreal.

Also, Air Canada and Air Transat said that the group would be denied boarding on their flights.

James William Awad, who hosted the private event in Cancun and chartered the flight, said in a statement that the flight was cancelled "based on presumptions" and that they're "working tirelessly" to get everyone on the trip back home.

From Your Site Articles

6 Things You Need To Know About 111 Private Club & The People Behind The Sunwing Party Plane

Here's the latest.👇✈️

@senior | Instagram, @111privateclub | Instagram

Although the passengers involved with the Sunwing party plane incident are starting to speak out — there are still several unanswered questions about exactly what happened on December 30 and what will happen next.

Following reports of Quebec influencers being stranded in Cancun and penalties of thousands of dollars and even possible jail time, here's the low down on everything we know so far about the flight itself, the mysterious 111 Private Club and James William Awad — the person behind the booking.

Keep Reading Show less

Air Canada Is Suspending Some Flights To Sun Destinations Until At Least April 2022

This includes multiple destinations in the Caribbean.✈️❌

@aircanada | Instagram, @yvrairport | Instagram

Air Canada has confirmed that it will suspend some flights to popular sun destinations — including places in the Caribbean — until at least April 2022.

In a statement shared on January 5, the Canadian airline confirmed that "in light of the current pandemic context" their winter flight schedule would be reduced.

Keep Reading Show less

Several Quebec Influencers From The Sunwing Party Flight Have Responded To The Chaos

They said they were sleeping.

@111privateclub | Instagram, @diaryofisabelle | Instagram

Some of the Quebec influencers who were aboard the Sunwing flight to Cancun where people partied maskless have spoken out on social media and are sharing their side of the story.

James William Awad, who organized the event, shared a statement on January 6 addressing the controversy and the ensuing cancellation of the Sunwing flight back to Canada.

Keep Reading Show less

The Organizer Of The Party Plane From Quebec Just Spoke Out About What Happened With Sunwing

They said they're working to get everyone back to Canada.

@111privateclub | Instagram, @sunwingvacations | Instagram

The organizer of the trip that had a group of Quebecers partying on a Sunwing plane has spoken out about what happened.

James William Awad, who hosted the private event in Cancun and chartered the flight that has caused controversy, released a statement on January 6 to explain their side of the story.

Keep Reading Show less