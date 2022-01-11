The Mom Of A Sunwing Party Plane Passenger Has Spoken Out & Apologized To Airline Staff
Her daughter tested positive for COVID-19 before the trip.
After the Sunwing party plane controversy, the mother of one of the passengers has come forward to speak out about the situation and apologize to the airline staff for what happened.
During an episode of the Quebec talk show La semaine des 4 Julie on January 10, the mother of Rebecca St-Pierre, one of the passengers on the Sunwing flight, explained what's going on with her daughter.
"I want to apologize, for myself as well as my daughter, to health care workers," Anne Cyr said. "Then to all the Sunwing staff as well as our prime minister, Mr. Trudeau."
Cyr also said that she objected to her 19-year-old daughter taking the trip and believed that St-Pierre would come back because a day before the trip, she tested positive for COVID-19 in Quebec City. Then the next day, Cyr said she tested negative.
However, on January 5, St-Pierre sent a message to a Quebec gossip Instagram account admitting that she had tested positive before she left.
She later posted an apology on her own Instagram account and said that she was ready to face the consequences of her actions.
James William Awad, who organized the private trip, mentioned during an Instagram Live on January 9 that one person who went with 111 Private Club to Mexico tested positive before the flight.
"There was one person who came who tested positive and didn't tell anyone, Rebecca St-Pierre," Awad said.
Awad also mentioned that St-Pierre has been banned from the private club for being dishonest.
Cyr said her daughter was still alone in Mexico as of January 10 and that she had to change hotels every day because of the number of travellers who were visiting there. Cyr is also paying for her daughter's accommodation.