Sunwing Flights At Pearson Airport Are Getting Hit With Major Delays & Here's Why
Might want to check your flight status before hitting up the airport.
Tons of Sunwing flights are delayed going in and out of Toronto Pearson Airport due to a "network-wide system issue" with the airlines.
On Monday, April 18, Sunwing shared an announcement that would affect passengers for the next 12 to 24 hours.
"Our systems provider is experiencing a network-wide system issue which has impacted check-in and boarding, resulting in ongoing flight delays for a number of Sunwing flights," the tweet reads.
Important note for all Sunwing Airlines passengers travelling over the next 12-24 hours:\n \nOur systems provider is experiencing a network-wide system issue which has impacted check-in and boarding, resulting in ongoing flight delays for a number of Sunwing flights. (1/3)pic.twitter.com/3jYBnZLMji— Sunwing Vacations (@Sunwing Vacations) 1650295202
Pearson travellers flying in and out of the Toronto-based airport were faced with delays.
"Passengers should check the status of their flight with Sunwing before leaving for the airport. Sunwing is the best source of information for travellers as they have the latest details on their flight schedules," a media spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, Tori Gass, told Narcity via email.
Fliers heading down to Punta Cana, Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, and Liberia on Tuesday morning had their flights pushed back later in the afternoon, according to Pearson's departures.
Travellers trying to come back to Toronto from tropical spots like Varadero, Cayo Coco and Cancun were met with major delays too. Per Pearson's arrivals, one redeye flight taking off from Varadero was pushed back about 13 hours later to 6:05 p.m. Ouch.
"Passengers should contact Sunwing directly for information on next steps as the airline will be able to provide the best information," Gass said.
Sunwing is trying to get everyone on their flights
In an email to Narcity, a media spokesperson from Sunwing shared that they are still facing some setbacks.
"Our check-in systems provider continues to experience a system outage affecting our flight operations. We sincerely apologize to all of our customers whose travel plans have been impacted," they wrote.
According to Sunwing Media, they're working "day and night" to make sure everyone gets to their vacation or on a flight back home, and have managed to process up to 15 flights since the outages on Monday.
"In the meantime, while we continue to process flights manually, additional flight delays can be expected and customers are advised to sign up for flight alerts on Sunwing.ca."
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
