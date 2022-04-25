Pearson Airport Wants Travellers To Know These Things After The Latest Travel Changes
The travel rules updated again on April 25!
Tons of changes were made to Canada's travel rules, so you might want to keep these things in mind the next time you have a plane to catch at Toronto Pearson Airport.
As of Monday, April 25, partially vaccinated or unvaccinated kids between 5 to 11 years old who are travelling with a fully vaccinated parent or another legal guardian won't have to complete a pre-entry COVID-19 test to come to Canada.
Fully vaccinated travellers also don't have to have a quarantine plan when they enter, and they are no longer required to wear a mask two weeks after they arrive.
"Restrictions are easing & more people are interested in air travel, but it's important to remember that additional @GovCanHealth checks are still in place at Canada's borders & the air travel experience is still much different than it was pre-pandemic," Toronto Pearson tweeted leading into the travel rules update.
The airport also added that they are experiencing a "peak" in scheduled arrivals and that fliers coming into the airport may have to wait on the plane or in a designated area to create a "safer space" for customs to process passengers.
How long passengers could wait on the plane really depends on the time of day and varies from day to day too, a spokesperson from the Greater Toronto Airports Authority told Narcity. Pearson is working with their government agency partners and airlines to cut down how long passengers are being held on arrival.
"Typically, late afternoons and evenings are when we see an increased amount of international flights arriving at Pearson," Tori Gass, a spokesperson from the GTAA, said.
What advice is Pearson giving to its passengers at this time?
Pearson is still telling departing passengers to come to the airport 90 minutes before their domestic flight and three hours ahead of their international flights.
Gass also pointed out that international travellers still need to use ArriveCAN before they come to Canada.
"This is a requirement of the Government of Canada and will help speed up the customs process," Gass said.
