Canada's Travel Restrictions Have Changed & Now It's Easier To Travel With Unvaccinated Kids
The new rules are effective as of Monday, April 25. ✈️
Following an update to Canada's travel restrictions, it's now easier for families with unvaccinated children to enter the country without COVID-19 testing or a quarantine plan.
On Friday, April 22, the federal government announced a series of changes to pre-entry requirements at the Canadian border.
Effective Monday, April 25, children aged between 5 and 11 who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to complete a pre-entry COVID-19 test to met pre-entry requirements, provided they are travelling with a fully vaccinated parent or guardian.
That's not all. As of the same day, kids aged between 5 and 11 (as well as accompanying fully vaccinated adults) will no longer be required to provide a quarantine plan when entering Canada.
As of April 25, 2022, the Government of Canada is further easing and simplifying border measures for some groups of travellers, including children aged 5-11 travelling with vaccinated parents. \n\nLearn more: http://ow.ly/MGqc50IQ2w3\u00a0pic.twitter.com/8Qydy27EsU— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1650644102
The same applies to travellers with a "medical contraindication to a COVID-19 vaccine," too.
It means travelling abroad and returning to Canada will become easier and cheaper for Canadian families, as pre-entry testing could be expensive.
It's worth keeping in mind that international destinations may have different requirements.
Additionally, proof of a negative COVID-19 test will still be required for partially vaxxed or unvaxxed children aged 12 and older who are eligible to travel to Canada.
Kids under the age of five remain exempt from COVID-19 testing at the border.
Travelling by plane in Canada? You must comply with any instructions given by gate agents or crew members. If you don\u2019t comply, you could face fines of up to $5,000. #BringItAndWearItpic.twitter.com/npmnzWZ6Wp— Transport Canada (@Transport Canada) 1650124886
Like adults, most children over the age of six must continue to wear a mask throughout their entire travel journey, including inside airports and on planes.
There are exceptions for "brief periods" while eating, drinking or taking medication, according to the federal government.
As of Monday, fully vaccinated adults are no longer federally required to wear masks in public spaces for two weeks after arriving, report symptoms of COVID-19, maintain a list of close contacts and more.
Making the announcement, Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos said, "The health and safety of Canadians remains our top priority and as vaccination levels and healthcare system capacity improve, we will continue to consider further easing of measures at the borders based on science."
