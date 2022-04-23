Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

The US Is Extending The Canada-US Border Vaccination Requirement For Canadian Travellers

There are also other requirements for travellers crossing the border.

​Canada-U.S. land border crossing entering America.

Oksanaphoto | Dreamstime

Travel rules at the Canada-U.S. border have been extended for Canadians by the American government.

On April 21, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that it is extending the temporary vaccine requirements for non-American travellers entering the U.S. through land and ferry ports of entry.

That means Canadians travelling to America via Canada-U.S. land border crossings and ferry terminals must be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination upon request to be granted entry into the country.

The vaccine requirements apply to non-Americans who are travelling for essential and non-essential reasons.

DHS noted that the requirements were extended in consultation with the CDC and several federal agencies.

"According to CDC, vaccines remain the most effective public health measure to protect people from severe illness or death from COVID-19, slow the transmission of COVID-19, and reduce the likelihood of new COVID-19 variants emerging," DHS said.

Non-U.S. travellers entering by land or water have to verbally attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status, provide proof of vaccination if asked, show a valid travel document like a passport and be ready to show other documents that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers may request during an inspection.

DHS said it will "closely monitor" relevant circumstances, including the effect of the newly extended requirements, and could amend or remove the rules "at any time."

When it comes to testing requirements, a COVID-19 test is not needed to enter the U.S. at a land or ferry border crossing.

Canada's travel rules for people entering the country have been updated recently which includes the easing of restrictions for certain travellers.

As of April 25, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated children aged 5 to 11 who are accompanied by a fully vaccinated parent, step-parent, guardian or tutor don't need a pre-entry COVID-19 test to enter Canada.

Also, fully vaccinated travellers won't need to provide a quarantine plan upon entry.

Fully vaccinated travellers arriving in Canada on or after April 25 won't be required by the federal government to wear a mask in public spaces for 14 days following their arrival.

Since April 1, pre-entry tests have not been required for fully vaccinated travellers entering the country by air, land and water.

