Canada's Travel Restrictions Are Changing Next Week & Here's What You Should Know
You could end up facing testing and quarantine if you fail to prepare! 👇
On April 1, Canada's travel restrictions will change once again and there are a few things to be aware of if you've got an upcoming trip or you're planning a vacation.
First and foremost, pre-entry COVID-19 tests will no longer be required for fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada as of Friday, April 1.
This applies to those who are travelling via land, air or water, provided they are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 under Canada's guidelines.
It's good news for those hoping to save a little money on their vacations, as pre-entry COVID-19 PCR and antigen testing can cost anywhere between $20 and $200 per person, per trip.
More good news for travellers: starting April 1st, Canada will no longer require fully vaccinated travellers to provide a COVID-19 test to enter the country!pic.twitter.com/iDJWfPwli3— Omar Alghabra (@Omar Alghabra) 1647528086
While pre-entry tests will be scrapped, random molecular testing will remain in place. This means some travellers may be chosen to take a COVID-19 molecular test on arrival at the airport, or at other ports of entry.
It's worth noting that this is mandatory and travellers will not be able to opt out of being selected for random testing.
Those chosen for a random test are not required to quarantine while awaiting their test result.
For travellers considered to be partially vaccinated or unvaccinated, the rules are not changing. Unless exempt, all unvaxxed passengers aged five and over must continue to provide an accepted pre-entry COVID-19 test.
Something else that's not changing is the requirement for all travellers to submit their information via the ArriveCAN app or website before they arrive in the country. Those who fail to complete this step could end up having to take a test on arrival and even quarantine for 14 days, regardless of their vaccination status.
"Travellers taking a cruise or a plane must submit their information in ArriveCAN within 72 hours before boarding," a notice from the federal government confirms.
Travellers may experience delays at ports of entry due to public health measures. To help speed up processing times, ensure that you have submitted your mandatory information in #ArriveCAN before arriving in Canada. #KnowBeforeYouGo http://ow.ly/g7Si50ImVEg\u00a0pic.twitter.com/vDNQ9EeIJY— Canada Border Services Agency (@Canada Border Services Agency) 1647633615
While mask mandates are lifting in provinces all over the country, federal rules on this have not changed yet. This means all non-exempt passengers must continue to wear an appropriate face covering when on planes and when travelling through Canadian airports, regardless of the local public health measures.
Finally, if you're planning to travel in the near future it's worth keeping in mind that delays are expected. Officials say travellers may continue to experience delays at ports of entry in the coming weeks due to public health measures, so you should make sure to be prepared and give yourself plenty of time for unexpected hold ups.
Happy travels, Canada!
