10 Places In Canada Every Sun-Lover Should Visit This Spring According To TikTok
Perfect for your next sunny getaway! ☀️
For folks looking to set up a little seasonal vacation this year, a new study has found the top places to visit in Canada this spring.
And with the warmer weather of April and May comes the urge to get out of hibernation and start seeing some sights. After all, who doesn't love a sunny getaway?
The study by MyBaggage, a luggage shipping company, has put together some of the most popular places in Canada for springtime travel. By looking at TikTok videos of some of Canada's most popular travel locales and their viewership, the company was able to see which destinations people have been looking up for travel inspo on the app.
This could be the perfect chance for you to start brainstorming your big Canadian vacation, right?
10. Butchart Gardens
@mjanebxxx
#explorebc #victoria #butchartgarden
Where: Near Victoria, British Columbia
Average Spring Temperature: 9 degrees
Why You Need To Go: It's one of the most beautiful botanical gardens in the entire country. You can wander for hours and hours admiring the beautifully sculpted and landscaped plant life. And, given it's on Vancouver Island, you're almost guaranteed a warm, potentially rainy, atmosphere.
9. Okanagan Lake
@exploratory_glory
Okanagan Lake, Okanagan Valley, British Columbia, Canada 🇨🇦 #travel #britishcolumbia #canada #okanagan #okanaganlake #explorebc
Where: British Columbia
Average Spring Temperature: 10 degrees
Why You Need To Go: Not only is it the alleged home of a lake monster, but Okanagan Lake has some gorgeous blue waters surrounded by pristine mountains. Take a hike to get some beautiful views, or, if you're brave, you could even take a dip. And to make matters better, it's just a short jaunt from some of the best wineries in Canada.
8. Icefield Skywalk
@vixay21
Would you step out onto this glass floored cliff edge? 🤯Don’t look down 👀 #jaspernationalpark #glacierskywalk #mountainviews
Where: The Rocky Mountains, Alberta
Average Spring Temperature: 2 degrees
Why You Need To Go: At the Icefield Skywalk, you can strut your stuff on a glass walkway way above some of the most breathtaking natural places in the world. While it might not be the ideal place for someone with a fear of heights, those who are down to give it a try will be amazed by the one-of-a-kind experience.
7. Stanley Park
@eatswithsylvia
Things to do in Vancouver 🚴🏻♀️ #vancouverbc #stanleypark #vancouver #britishcolumbia #bike #foryoupage #bikeride
Where: Vancouver, B.C.
Average Spring Temperature: 9.7 degrees
Why You Need To Go: Stanley Park is one of the most beautiful and famous city parks on the globe, and it's for a good reason. Whether you're on a bike, on foot or using one of the myriad of other ways to explore the park, there's really tons to see. Beaches, historical buildings and more!
6. Bruce Trail
@jessalyn.lee
119.9kms ✅ #exploreontario #discoverontario #ontariohiking #yourstodiscover #ontariofinds #ontario #ontariotravels #hike
Where: Ontario
Average Spring Temperature: 6 degrees
Why You Need To Go: This 890 kilometre long hike is really whatever you make it! For the adventurous, you can take the whole trail from the Niagara region all the way up to the tip of the Bruce Peninsula at Tobermory. But, if you're not looking to be on your feet for a few weeks, there are tons of day trips and side hikes you can take that are really worth checking out!
5. Charlottetown
@melaniemurray326
#showyourtownchallenge #charlottetown #charlottetownpei #discovercharlottetown #pei #princeedwardisland #atlanticcanada #explorepei
Where: Prince Edward Island
Average Spring Temperature: 2 degrees
Why You Need To Go: The capital city of the smallest province in the nation packs way more of a wallop than you would expect. From the beautiful east coast landscapes just outside, to some of the oldest and most historically interesting places and buildings in Canada, Charlottetown is more than just a little city on a little island.
4. Peggy's Cove Lighthouse
@scotianmotion
#foryoupage #scotianmotion #novascotia #canadian #peggyscove #lighthouse #iconic #WalmartFirstDayOutfit #paradise
Where: Nova Scotia
Average Spring Temperature: 4.3 degrees
Why You Need To Go: This is really one of the most iconic sights on Canada's east coast. Not only is the lighthouse over 100 years old, but the rugged, rocky ocean shore and quaint village just nearby makes it one of those Canadian bucket list items everyone has got to try.
Bruce Peninsula National Park
@kristyniels
📍Bruce Peninsula National Park, Canada 🇨🇦 Who’d you go with? #sunset #sunsetlover #beautifulplaces #explorecanada #naturetiktok #traveltiktok #fyp
Where: Ontario
Average Spring Temperature: 9 degrees
Why You Need To Go: On the shores of Lake Huron you can get some exceptional views and almost European-esque rocky shores. This national park is a major destination with it's many hiking trails and the beautiful blue waters that are just begging to be jumped into; granted spring might be a bit early for that just yet.
2. Lake Louise
@hello_film
Canada 🍁 🇨🇦 #lakelouise #canada #travelthrowback
Where: Alberta
Average Spring Temperature: 10 degrees
Why You Need To Go: There's a good chance you've heard of this place no matter where you live in Canada. While it might be one of the most photographed lakes in the entire world, there really is a good reason for it. The astoundingly blue waters, coupled with the high altitude alpine glaciers turn this place into something that needs to truly be seen to believe. And, if you go in the spring, you might even be able to beat those summer crowds.
1. Niagara Falls
@argenel
The power of Niagara Falls 💦 📸 IG: @argenel #Niagarafalls #canada #naturetiktok #weekendtrip #foryou #fyp
Where: Ontario
Average Spring Temperature: 7.3 degrees
Why You Need To Go: Hey, it's world famous for a reason! Topping the list is one of the world's most popular natural wonders — Niagara Falls. It's a place that really does live up to the hype. Seeing the falls with your own eyes is a bucket list item for sure, and all the wild and wacky things you can do in the town of Niagara Falls makes it a place really worth taking a trip to.
And so, hopefully with this rundown you can figure out a great pace to go, or avoid, to soak up some good, springtime vibes.
Happy blooming Canada!