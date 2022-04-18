You're Not A True Canadian Unless You've Done At Least 9 Of These 14 Bucket-List Activities
How many can you check off? 🇨🇦
From coast to coast to coast, Canada is filled with bucket-list worthy sights, activities, eats, iconic landmarks and cultural experiences.
If you're looking to plan a vacay or mini getaway within the country, you might want to check out meeting P.E.I.'s Anne Shirley, dipping your feet in the mud at the Bay of Fundy, kissing a cod in Newfoundland, and so many more fun things to do.
All 14 experiences are available at different times of the year, with some of them being available year-round, so this list should keep you going for quite some time.
If you've done at least nine of these things, you're Canadian bucket list is getting close to complete!
Eaten a St. Viateur bagel
Address: 263, rue St-Viateur O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: As well as being Montreal's longest-running bagel shop, the iconic store is beloved by locals and A-list celebs like the late Anthony Bourdain, Celine Dion, Kelly Ripa and Jimmy Kimmel.
They have a wide variety of selections available and are perfect on their own but even better when topped with cream cheese and lox. Yum!
Gotten muddy at the Hopewell Rocks
Address: 131 Discovery Rd, Hopewell Cape
Why You Need To Go: To see nature's artistry at its finest, you'll want to check out these beautiful rocks that have been lovingly carved away at by the ocean.
You can walk on the muddy seabed and see the rocks up close, and then a couple of hours later, you can watch as the water comes back in and starts to submerge the rocks in high tide.
Snapped a pic at Lake Louise
Address: Lake Louise, AB
Why You Need To Go: Have you even been to Banff if you haven't taken a pic for the 'gram at Lake Louise?
Known for its stunning turquoise lakes, you can also check the Vicotria glacier, the mountains, and the general magnificence of being immersed in unreal natural beauty.
Met Anne at Green Gables
Address: 8619 Rte 6, west of Rte 13, Cavendish, PE
Why You Need To Go: Because Anne Shirley is a national treasure!
In July and August, you can actually meet the red-headed orphan who starred in L.M. Montgomery's Anne of Green Gables as you wander the national historic site in Cavendish.
You'll be able to take in the charms of where Anne and Diana got into their hijinks and where Anne slowly but surely fell for Gilbert. Watch out for that raspberry cordial!
Done a "screech-in" in Newfoundland
Address: Newfoundland
Why You Need To Go: Because becoming an honorary Newfoundlander by kissing a fish is just so very Canadian.
For those who "come from away," which is basically all non-islanders visiting the province, you can take part in a fun ceremony where you drink some Screech rum, kiss a dead cod fish, say a few words and bam! You'll get a certificate confirming your title as an authentic honorary Newfoundlander.
Looked for dinosaurs in the Badlands
Address: Patricia, Alberta
Why You Need To Go: Okay, so maybe you won't find actual dinosaurs, but a visit to Dinosaur Provincial Park in Alberta's Badlands is sure to be educational.
The park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is home to some of the most extensive dinosaur fossil fields in the world.
So while the T-Rex and his friends might be long gone, you might stumble upon a fossil and become an amateur paleontologist!
Sipped wine in Niagara
Address: Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you want to try out some fancy wine and not pay European prices, a visit to the vineyards in Ontario are a must.
The Niagara region is home to over 50 wineries and many offer tours and tastings throughout the warmer months. Whether you're a connoisseur or a relatively new tippler, it's always great to support Canadian businesses, particularly when it involves delicious wines.
Gotten splashed by Niagara Falls
Address: Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: And while you're in the Niagara region, a stay wouldn't be complete without a trip to the falls.
To experience the natural wonder up close, you can hop on a boat and get close enough to the falls to hear and feel the thundering water as it crashes. How thrilling!
Gone up the CN Tower
Address: 290 Bremner Blvd, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Because it's arguably one of Canada's most recognizable landmarks!
Whether you're hanging off the tower at 116 storeys up on the Edgewalk, dining at the revolving 360 restaurant or just generally enjoying the aerial view of the city, there's something for everyone to enjoy (unless you're afraid of heights, of course!).
Hit up the slopes in Whistler
Address: 4545 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: Is there any better way to enjoy winter than getting out and playing in it?
According to the Blackcomb website, over the past ten years, the mountain has received an average of 10.8 metres of snow a year, which is great news for skiiers and snowboarders who love getting into the first powder of the season.
Seen the Northern Lights
Address: Varies
Why You Need To Go: Being able to see the geomagnetic storm dance across the sky is truly a wonder of nature.
According to the government, you don't need any special equipment to view the phenomenon — just a healthy dose of enthusiasm and a location as close to the North Magnetic Pole as possible.
Gone skating on the Rideau Canal
Address: The Rideau Canal Skateway, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Because it's the world's largest skating rink! There's about 8 kilometres of ice to enjoy and in 2022, more than half a million peopled skated down the UNESCO World Heritage Site.
When it's open, it's totally free and can be enjoyed 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.
Hung out in Stanley Park
Address: Stanley Park, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: A trip to Vancouver wouldn't be complete without taking in the sights of the 400-hectare natural West Coast rainforest.
There are kilometres worth of trails for biking and hiking as well as scenic spots to hang out and have a little picnic or snooze.
Hit up the Calgary Stampede
Address: 1410 Olympic Way SE, Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: To experience the ten-day-long celebration of broncos, cowboy culture and soak in the education and entertainment during the iconic event. Yeehaw!
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.