8 Lakes In Alberta You Have To Visit Once In Your Life & It's Not Lake Louise Or Moraine Lake
How many have you been to?
Lake Louise and Moraine Lake are probably the most famous lakes in Alberta and for a good reason, they're truly stunning.
But they're also often packed full of tourists and unless you get up at 4 a.m., you can forget about being able to watch the sunrise at either location.
However, Alberta has so many gorgeous blue water lakes to visit that are nowhere near as busy and offer views as beautiful as the ones you'll see at Lake Louise or Moraine Lake.
Here are eight Alberta lakes that you absolutely need to visit once in your life.
Herbert Lake
Price: Free
Address: Icefields Pkwy., AB.
Why You Should Go: This peaceful lake can be found on Icefields Parkway and it's the perfect quiet stop between Banff and Jasper. The lake is so calm that you can often see a mountains mirrored back and it's truly stunning.
Consolation Lakes
Price: Free
Address: Trans-Canada Hwy. (55 kilometres west of Banff), AB.
Why You Should Go: The short 3-kilometre hike from Moraine Lake to Consolation Lakes is well worth it. You'll be rewarded with glassy blue waters and gorgeous views of the surrounding mountains with no crowds in site.
Pyramid Lake
Price: Free
Address: Pyramid Lake Rd., Jasper, AB.
Why You Should Go: Just a short drive from the town of Jasper, you can find Pyramid Lake. Found at the base of Pyramid Mountain, this lake offers stunning views and you can walk out over a wooden bridge to reach the tree-covered island in its centre.
Marvel Lake
Price: Free
Address: East Kootenay G, B.C.
Why You Should Go: Marvel Lake can be reached with a 15-kilometre hike through Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park and the trail takes you through B.C. and Alberta. But you'll be rewarded with incredible views of the narrow lake tucked between mountains.
Bow Lake
Price: Free
Address: Icefields Pkwy., AB.
Why You Should Go: Bow Lake is one of the largest lakes in Banff and its crystal clear water has to be seen to be believed. You can take a dip or take a paddle board out onto the mirror-like water for the most peaceful time.
Chephren Lake
Price: Free
Address: Improvement District Nine, AB.
Why You Should Go: This lake offers incredible views of Mt. Chephren and Howse Peak. You can gaze out onto the gorgeous turquoise waters surrounded by a forest.
Two Jack Lake
Price: Free
Address: Lake Minnewanka Scenic Dr. (10km northeast of Banff), AB.
Why You Should Go: Two Jack Lake offers some incredible views and you don't even need to hike first. You can set up a picnic blanket and relax by the crystal clear water.
Abraham Lake
Price: Free
Address: Hwy. 11 (35 kilometres south west of Nordegg), AB.
Why You Should Go: Abraham Lake is famous for its bubbly ice in winter, but it's also an ideal spot to spot in spring. It might be technically an artificial lake, Abraham Lake has just waters just as blue as any other lake in the province.