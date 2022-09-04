Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

things to do in alberta

6 Alberta Lakes To Visit For The Most Magical Views Of Fall Colours IRL

You won't believe your eyes. 🍂

Calgary Staff Writer
Someone at Chester Lake. Right: Someone at Arnica Lake.

@siddarthmore24 | Instagram, @erikvtb | Instagram

Fall is fast-approaching and as the season is over in the blink of an eye in Alberta, it's time to start getting those trips to see the golden trees planned now.

Luckily, Alberta also has a ton of gorgeous glassy lakes surrounded by fall foliage that are just perfect for a road trip.

Timing is of the essence here so these are the lakes you should be heading to for the most stunning fall views.

Chester Lake

Address: Kananaskis Country, AB

Why You Need To Go: Chester Lake has some of the most spectacular fall views around. You can gaze out over the glassy lake at golden trees and stunning mountains.

Lake Agnes

Address: Lake Louise, AB

Why You Need To Go: Not only does Lake Agnes have beautiful golden trees, you can even warm up with a hot tea at the iconic teahouse.

Maligne Lake

Address: Maligne Lake, Jasper, AB

Why You Need To Go: As the largest natural lake in the Canadian Rockies, there's no shortage of stunning foliage to look at. You can even rent a canoe and take to the water for a unique view.

Bow Lake

Address: Icefields Parkway, Banff, AB

Why You Need To Go: This glacial lake has some of the most stunning views and they're only made better when the fall colours start to surround it.

Arnica Lake

Address: Banff National Park, AB.

Why You Need To Go: While the hike to Arnica lake has some fairly steep parts, you get the most incredible views over a valley of golden larches before you even reach the sparkling lake.

Abraham Lake

Address: Nordegg, AB

Why You Need To Go: This man-made lake is stunning. You'll be able to take in the gorgeous blue water and thousands of orange and golden trees.

