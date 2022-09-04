6 Alberta Lakes To Visit For The Most Magical Views Of Fall Colours IRL
You won't believe your eyes. 🍂
Fall is fast-approaching and as the season is over in the blink of an eye in Alberta, it's time to start getting those trips to see the golden trees planned now.
Luckily, Alberta also has a ton of gorgeous glassy lakes surrounded by fall foliage that are just perfect for a road trip.
Timing is of the essence here so these are the lakes you should be heading to for the most stunning fall views.
Chester Lake
Address: Kananaskis Country, AB
Why You Need To Go: Chester Lake has some of the most spectacular fall views around. You can gaze out over the glassy lake at golden trees and stunning mountains.
Lake Agnes
Address: Lake Louise, AB
Why You Need To Go: Not only does Lake Agnes have beautiful golden trees, you can even warm up with a hot tea at the iconic teahouse.
Maligne Lake
Address: Maligne Lake, Jasper, AB
Why You Need To Go: As the largest natural lake in the Canadian Rockies, there's no shortage of stunning foliage to look at. You can even rent a canoe and take to the water for a unique view.
Bow Lake
Address: Icefields Parkway, Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: This glacial lake has some of the most stunning views and they're only made better when the fall colours start to surround it.
Arnica Lake
Address: Banff National Park, AB.
Why You Need To Go: While the hike to Arnica lake has some fairly steep parts, you get the most incredible views over a valley of golden larches before you even reach the sparkling lake.
Abraham Lake
Address: Nordegg, AB
Why You Need To Go: This man-made lake is stunning. You'll be able to take in the gorgeous blue water and thousands of orange and golden trees.