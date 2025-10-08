Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

This Ontario spot was named one of the world's 'most beautiful' destinations for fall colours

It's full of vibrant valleys and majestic waterfalls.

A valley of fall colours. Right: A person standing on a boardwalk by a waterfall.

A destination in Ontario.

@outdoors.canada | Instagram, @d.sushree_ | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Fall is here, and landscapes across the province are transforming with stunning shades of red and gold. If you're looking for some next-level foliage, you'll want to head to this breathtaking Ontario spot, which was named one of the 'most beautiful' spots in the world for fall colours.

Boasting crimson valleys, waterfalls draped in autumn hues, and majestic scenery, this destination will have you feeling like you've stepped into a painting.

Lonely Planet recently released a list of "10 beautiful destinations to see fall colours in 2025," highlighting "the most beautiful places to witness glorious fall colours all around the world."

Ontario's Agawa Canyon was the only Canadian spot to make the cut, and it's worth a fall road trip.

Agawa Canyon is a breathtaking landmark located in Algoma County, north of Sault Ste. Marie.

Formed over a billion years ago, the canyon is even more magical during the fall, when its forests transform with vibrant shades of red and gold.

Agawa Canyon is only accessible by train or hiking trail, according to the Lake Superior Circle Tour, with the train being the "best" way to see it.

The Agawa Canyon Tour Train departs from Sault Ste. Marie and takes you deep into the canyon and past the mixed forests of the Canadian Shield.

Along the way, you'll stop at Agawa Canyon Wilderness Park, which is only accessible by rail. The natural area boasts panoramic views of the canyon as well as magical waterfalls framed by crimson leaves.

Tickets for the train can be purchased online and start at $75. The entire journey takes 10 hours, so be prepared for a long adventure.

Other destinations that were named among the best spots for fall colours include the Forest of Dean in England and the White Mountains in the U.S.

If you're dreaming of seeing some spectacular fall colours, this Ontario destination is the place to be.

Lake Superior Circle Tour Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
fall train ridefall foliagefall activities in ontariofall colours ontario
TravelCanada

Explore this list   👀

    • Madeline Forsyth

      Lead Writer

      Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

    10 beautiful fall destinations every Ontarian should visit at least once, according to locals

    How many of these stunning spots have you been to? 🍂

    Ontario is home to the 'waterfall capital of the world' and it's breathtaking in the fall

    It's like stepping into an autumn dreamland.

    This dreamy waterfront town in Ontario is one of Canada's 'best' spots to see the fall colours

    It looks like a scene from an autumn fairy tale.

    Ontario's 'sixth Great Lake' is a must-visit fall gem with turquoise water and cozy villages

    It's home to gorgeous fall hikes.

    This mystical Ontario waterfall is tucked away in a tiny village and it's stunning in the fall

    It's a road trip from Toronto.

    This Canadian city with vintage British charm was just named the word's 'best small city'

    It's "the most British town in Canada"... and it beat actual British towns.

    Ontario Trillium Benefit payments for October go out soon — Here's how much you can get

    A little extra cash for Ontarians is coming this week! 💰

    Thanksgiving isn't a stat holiday everywhere in Canada — Here's who doesn't get a paid day off

    Four provinces don't legally owe you a day off or extra pay. 😬

    8 TTC jobs that are available in Toronto and pay up to $47 an hour or $90,000 a year

    You can get hired for some positions with a high school education.

    VIA Rail is having a Canadian Black Friday sale and some train fares are over $100 off

    There are a few deals you can get with this early Black Friday sale! 🚞

    Alberta's weather will feel like winter this weekend with snow and freezing temperatures

    Snow is on the way! ❄️

    Bath & Body Works is having a huge fall sale and you can get up to 60% off candles

    Fall scents and Halloween candles are on sale!