This Ontario spot was named one of the world's 'most beautiful' destinations for fall colours
It's full of vibrant valleys and majestic waterfalls.
Fall is here, and landscapes across the province are transforming with stunning shades of red and gold. If you're looking for some next-level foliage, you'll want to head to this breathtaking Ontario spot, which was named one of the 'most beautiful' spots in the world for fall colours.
Boasting crimson valleys, waterfalls draped in autumn hues, and majestic scenery, this destination will have you feeling like you've stepped into a painting.
Lonely Planet recently released a list of "10 beautiful destinations to see fall colours in 2025," highlighting "the most beautiful places to witness glorious fall colours all around the world."
Ontario's Agawa Canyon was the only Canadian spot to make the cut, and it's worth a fall road trip.
Agawa Canyon is a breathtaking landmark located in Algoma County, north of Sault Ste. Marie.
Formed over a billion years ago, the canyon is even more magical during the fall, when its forests transform with vibrant shades of red and gold.
Agawa Canyon is only accessible by train or hiking trail, according to the Lake Superior Circle Tour, with the train being the "best" way to see it.
The Agawa Canyon Tour Train departs from Sault Ste. Marie and takes you deep into the canyon and past the mixed forests of the Canadian Shield.
Along the way, you'll stop at Agawa Canyon Wilderness Park, which is only accessible by rail. The natural area boasts panoramic views of the canyon as well as magical waterfalls framed by crimson leaves.
Tickets for the train can be purchased online and start at $75. The entire journey takes 10 hours, so be prepared for a long adventure.
Other destinations that were named among the best spots for fall colours include the Forest of Dean in England and the White Mountains in the U.S.
If you're dreaming of seeing some spectacular fall colours, this Ontario destination is the place to be.
Lake Superior Circle Tour Website
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.