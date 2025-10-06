Ontario's massive suspension bridge takes you soaring over a kaleidoscope of fall colours
It hangs 82 feet above the forest floor.
Looking for a unique way to enjoy the foliage this season? You can take your fall adventures to new heights at this breathtaking Ontario attraction.
With towering views and a brilliant tapestry of colours, you'll feel like you've stepped into an autumn painting at this spot.
Scenic Caves Nature Adventures, situated in Blue Mountain, is home to Southern Ontario's longest suspension footbridge, and it's even more spectacular during the fall.
The bridge is suspended 82 feet above the ground, and "provides the illusion of floating among the old growth forest," according to the website.
The massive bridge extends 420 feet across an old-growth forest. You can wander over a sea of crimson and orange leaves, completely immersing yourself in autumn's beauty.
The bridge offers both 360-degree views of the golden forest and a lookout over the turquoise waters of Georgian Bay.
To reach the bridge, you'll need to go on a short hike, which will take about 45 minutes round-trip. Along the way, you can take in the stunning colours of the season from the ground.
There are several other activities to enjoy at Scenic Caves Nature Adventures, including forest trails, caverns, and picnic spots.
For more towering views of the fall foliage, you'll want to check out Lookout Point and Lookout Trail, known for their spectacular views and autumn magic.
If you're looking for a next-level way to enjoy the fall colours, this towering suspension bridge is worth a fall outing.
Scenic Caves Nature Adventures
Price: $35 per adult
Address: 260 Scenic Caves Rd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.