9 Breathtaking Fall Hikes Near Toronto That Lead To Majestic Red & Orange Views
From leaf-covered canyons to red and orange gorges.
Fall is in full swing and there's only a small window of time to get out and enjoy those stunning colours. These beautiful fall hikes near Toronto boast gorgeous trails and breathtaking views of the vibrant foliage.
You can travel through canopies of golden branches and scenic trails strewn with crisp leaves at these spots, which are located just a short drive away from the city.
Here are nine hikes near Toronto that will take you through a fall wonderland this season.
Mono Cliffs Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for vehicle permit
Address: 795086 3rd Line EHS, Shelburne, ON
Why You Need To Go: Situated along the Bruce Trail, Mono Cliffs Provincial Park is a stunning destination to take in the fall colours. There are several trails to explore in the park that will take you past vibrant red and orange views.
The Spillway Trail leads you straight through a canyon and makes for a totally unique adventure while the Clifftop Trail takes you past 30-metre cliffs and dreamy foliage.
Due to heightened visitation during the autumn season, you'll have to make a reservation before visiting the park.
Rattlesnake Point
Price: $10.50 + per adult
Address: 7200 Appleby Line, Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This is one scenic park that promises to "take your breath away." Rattlesnake Point features forested trails and stunning lookouts where you can take in the autumn splendour.
You'll pass by thousand-year-old cedars and an array of colours as you travel along the trails.
The Buffalo Crag Lookout Point boasts "one of the best views on the escarpment" and you can gaze over a patchwork of red and orange. You can also take the Nassagaweya Canyon Trail which connects to Crawford Lake Conservation Area if you're looking for a longer adventure.
Rouge National Urban Park
Price: Free
Address: Zoo Road, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can explore "one of the largest urban parks in North America" located just outside of Toronto. This park is a stunning spot for a fall adventure and is home to beautiful landscapes including forests, meadows, farm fields and more.
The Orchard Trail takes you along a scenic path lined with apple trees for an idyllic autumn stroll. Along the way you'll be treated to vibrant foliage and the beautiful Rouge Creek.
You'll also want to explore the Vista Trail, which features a two-level lookout platform with views of a red and gold valley.
Kelso Conservation Area
Price: $10.50 + per adult
Address: 5234 Kelso Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Kelso is a gorgeous spot to visit during the fall season when it transforms with shades of red and orange. You can hike or mountain bike along the trails and breathe in the crisp autumn air.
One of the highlights of the area is the fall chairlift rides. They run every weekend until the end of October and allow you to view the incredible colours of the escarpment from above.
Reservations are recommended.
Spencer Gorge Conservation Area
Price: $16 per vehicle and driver
Address: Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: This majestic conservation area is home to some stunning fall scenery. It boasts two waterfalls; Tew Falls and Webster Falls and both offer "spectacular vistas of the gorge."
One of the most popular fall hikes in the area is the Dundas Peak and Tew Falls Loop. The trail leads past the enchanting Tew Falls and along forested trails to the breathtaking Dundas Peak lookout.
You can gaze over a valley of fall colours and enjoy the magic of the season. Reservations are required, and a separate reservation is needed if you want to see both waterfalls.
Mount Nemo
Price: $10.50+ per adult
Address: 5317 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: Situated on the escarpment edge, Mount Nemo is another spot to check out if you're looking for a fall hike.
The area has tons of trails as well as cliffs, crags and caves you can explore. One of the most magical fall experiences is the Brock Harris Lookout. The lookout boasts towering views of the fall colours and on a clear day, you can see all the way to the CN Tower.
Reservations are recommended.
Island Lake Conservation Area
Price: $7 per adult
Address: 673067 Hurontario St., Orangeville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boasting 820 acres of scenic landscape, this conservation area will bring your fall fantasies to life. There are several beautiful trails to explore that lead through a wonderland of autumn colours.
The Vicki Barron Lakeside Trail is the park's signature 8-kilometre hike that runs around the perimeter of the lake. Along the way, you'll travel over bridges where you can take in the gorgeous autumn surroundings. You can also explore the Sugar Bush Trail which takes you through a red and orange forest.
Rockwood Conservation Area
Price: $7.08 per adult
Address: 161 Fall St. S., Rockwood, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boasting "towering limestone cliffs, caves and glacial potholes," the Rockwood Conservation Area is full of natural wonders. During the fall, the park comes alive with colour and you can explore some breathtaking trails.
There are two paths that lead around the reservoir, over clifftops and across wetlands and boardwalks. The area is known for the ruins of the Harris & Co. Rockwood Woolen Mill, although, according to the website, they are currently closed.
Elora Gorge Conservation Area
Price: $7.08 per adult
Address: 7400 Wellington County Rd 21, Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: This spot is "is one of the most beautiful and spectacular natural areas in the Grand River valley" and it's worth checking out this fall.
You'll wander past the rushing Grand River and 22-metre high cliffs. Along the trails, you'll come across scenic overlooks where you can enjoy the stunning views of the scenery below.
There are 3 kilometres of trails in total, making this a good spot to visit if you're looking for a short fall hike.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.