Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
fall activities in toronto

This Toronto Park Has Breathtaking Fall Views & A Trail Lined With Apple Trees

Lace up those hiking boots.

This Toronto Park Has Breathtaking Fall Views & A Trail Lined With Apple Trees
@itsmeghal | Instagram, @doc.what.matters | Instagram

If you're already dreaming about those fall colours, then you'll want to plan a trip to this stunning spot in Toronto this season.

Rouge National Urban Park is a nature oasis that boasts forested trails, valleys, wetlands and more. The area explodes with colour every fall, and it's definitely worth exploring.

A particularly beautiful autumn trail is the Orchard Trail, which will take you along a rugged pathway lined with apple trees. You'll be able to soak up spectacular views of the vibrant foliage and Rouge Creek while you breathe in the crisp fall air along this 2-kilometre section.

Another popular autumn spot to explore is the Vista Trail, which will take you to a two-level lookout platform with views of the Rouge River Valley.

Parking is limited so be sure to plan ahead for your fall colours adventure.

Rouge National Urban Park

Price: Free

Address: Zoo Road, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Wander along forested trails with breathtaking fall colours at this gorgeous park.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

You Can Soar To The Top Of A Red & Gold Escarpment On This Chairlift Near Toronto

Tickets are on sale now!

@conservationhalton | Instagram, @around_waterloo_on | Instagram

You don't need to get on a plane in order to soar over the fall colours this season. This chairlift ride near Toronto will take you flying above the foliage to the top of an escarpment.

Kelso Conservation Area is bringing back its fall colours chairlift rides starting on September 25, and you can enjoy the views of the surrounding escarpment as it transforms with shades of red and orange.

Keep Reading Show less

22 Fall-Themed Amazon Canada Products You'll Love If You're Obsessed With Crunchy Leaf Season

🎵 Latte foam art, tiny pumpkins, fuzzy comfy socks 🎵

Amazon Canada, Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

This year on September 22nd, autumn officially arrives in Canada — which means sweater weather, fall decor and Halloween costume planning.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Towering Lookouts Near Toronto Where You Can Gaze Over All The Fall Colours

Take a trip to the treetops.

@rhoxiee | Instagram, @viveks91| Instagram

Grab your jacket, because these stunning lookout points near Toronto are spectacular places to enjoy the outdoors and see the fall colours.

You can gaze across a patchwork of red and orange from atop towering bridges and rolling valleys.

Keep Reading Show less

This Farm Near Toronto Is Having A Harvest Festival With Oodles Of Fall-Themed Treats

Pumpkin Spice Floats & Apple Pie Funnel Cake await!

Pingle's Farm Market | Handout, Pingle's Farm Market | Handout

Pumpkin Spice Floats and Triple Decker Grilled Cheese might sound like something from your wildest dreams, but you can indulge in all this and more at Pingle's Harvest Festival this season.

The autumn celebration is taking place at Pingle's Farm Market in Hampton, Ontario, and it features tons of seasonal fun as well as delicious fall goodies.

Keep Reading Show less