This Toronto Park Has Breathtaking Fall Views & A Trail Lined With Apple Trees
Lace up those hiking boots.
If you're already dreaming about those fall colours, then you'll want to plan a trip to this stunning spot in Toronto this season.
Rouge National Urban Park is a nature oasis that boasts forested trails, valleys, wetlands and more. The area explodes with colour every fall, and it's definitely worth exploring.
A particularly beautiful autumn trail is the Orchard Trail, which will take you along a rugged pathway lined with apple trees. You'll be able to soak up spectacular views of the vibrant foliage and Rouge Creek while you breathe in the crisp fall air along this 2-kilometre section.
Another popular autumn spot to explore is the Vista Trail, which will take you to a two-level lookout platform with views of the Rouge River Valley.
Parking is limited so be sure to plan ahead for your fall colours adventure.
Rouge National Urban Park
Price: Free
Address: Zoo Road, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Wander along forested trails with breathtaking fall colours at this gorgeous park.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.