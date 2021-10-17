7 Forest Hikes Near Toronto Where You Can Wander Beneath A Canopy Of Red & Orange
Get lost in the leaves. 🍂
Fall is the time for cozy sweaters, warm lattes and of course, gorgeous hikes. You can step into a red and gold wonderland at these forest trails in Ontario.
You'll discover waterfalls, boardwalks, and more as you wander beneath a canopy of vibrant leaves.
Mono Cliffs Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: 795086 3rd Line EHS, Shelburne, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boasting numerous trails, caverns and lookouts, this provincial park is a magical place to enjoy the changing leaves.
Rouge National Urban Park
Price: Free
Address: Zoo Road, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Rouge Park is home to tree-lined trails, scenic lookouts and wetlands. Plus, it's located in Toronto, so you don't have to go too far to enjoy the scenery.
Thornton Bales Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: Mulock Sideroad, Newmarket, ON
Why You Need To Go: You might feel as though you've stepped into a fairy tale at this spot. A 99-step stairway leads through towering trees, and it's even more magical when covered in crisp leaves.
Limehouse Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: 12169 Fifth Line, Limehouse, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can explore one of the last old growth forests in Ontario at this peaceful spot. As you walk, you'll be taken past glacial fissures and historic lime kilns.
Mount Nemo
Price: $9.50 per adult
Address: 5317 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: With 5 kilometres of trails and a towering lookout spot, this is one place to plan an autumn adventure. Reservations are required in advance.
Smokey Hollow
Price: Free
Address: 80 Mill St. S., Waterdown, ON
Why You Need To Go: Situated along the Bruce Trail, Smokey Hollow boasts an enchanting waterfall and a 3.5-kilometre loop through a forest.
Niagara Glen
Price: Free
Address: 3050 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore a lush Carolinian Forest and rushing ravine at this scenic area which transforms into a fall paradise.
