Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
fall activities in toronto

7 Forest Hikes Near Toronto Where You Can Wander Beneath A Canopy Of Red & Orange

Get lost in the leaves. 🍂

7 Forest Hikes Near Toronto Where You Can Wander Beneath A Canopy Of Red & Orange
@lokiexplore | Instagram, @anightingalephotography | Instagram

Fall is the time for cozy sweaters, warm lattes and of course, gorgeous hikes. You can step into a red and gold wonderland at these forest trails in Ontario.

You'll discover waterfalls, boardwalks, and more as you wander beneath a canopy of vibrant leaves.

Mono Cliffs Provincial Park

Price: Prices vary

Address: 795086 3rd Line EHS, Shelburne, ON

Why You Need To Go: Boasting numerous trails, caverns and lookouts, this provincial park is a magical place to enjoy the changing leaves.

Website

Rouge National Urban Park

Price: Free

Address: Zoo Road, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Rouge Park is home to tree-lined trails, scenic lookouts and wetlands. Plus, it's located in Toronto, so you don't have to go too far to enjoy the scenery.

Website

Thornton Bales Conservation Area

Price: Free

Address: Mulock Sideroad, Newmarket, ON

Why You Need To Go: You might feel as though you've stepped into a fairy tale at this spot. A 99-step stairway leads through towering trees, and it's even more magical when covered in crisp leaves.

Website

Limehouse Conservation Area

Price: Free

Address: 12169 Fifth Line, Limehouse, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can explore one of the last old growth forests in Ontario at this peaceful spot. As you walk, you'll be taken past glacial fissures and historic lime kilns.

Website

Mount Nemo

Price: $9.50 per adult

Address: 5317 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON

Why You Need To Go: With 5 kilometres of trails and a towering lookout spot, this is one place to plan an autumn adventure. Reservations are required in advance.

Website

Smokey Hollow

Price: Free

Address: 80 Mill St. S., Waterdown, ON

Why You Need To Go: Situated along the Bruce Trail, Smokey Hollow boasts an enchanting waterfall and a 3.5-kilometre loop through a forest.

Website

Niagara Glen

Price: Free

Address: 3050 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: Explore a lush Carolinian Forest and rushing ravine at this scenic area which transforms into a fall paradise.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

This Breathtaking Ontario Trail Has Ancient Sea Caves & A Towering Lookout Spot

Lace up those hiking boots.

@s_suitor92 | Instagram, @arjsun | Instagram

There's no shortage of scenery along this stunning Ontario hike. Skinner's Bluff, located in Wiarton, will take you through a rugged landscape to a towering lookout.

Situated on the Bruce Trail, the hike boasts soaring views of Colpoy's Bay and the Niagara Escarpment.

Keep Reading Show less

This Majestic Cliff Trail In Ontario Brings You Soaring Views Of Red & Orange Highlands

There's even a waterfall hidden along the path!

@stephen_mason36 | Instagram, @millers.lens | Instagram

This stunning Ontario hike will bring you spectacular fall views, and you can gaze over a valley of red and orange from atop a cliff.

Robertson Cliffs is located near Sault Ste. Marie and is managed by the Algoma Highland Conservancy. The area boasts a majestic landscape and gazes over the rolling hills of the highlands.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Fall Activities Near Toronto Where You Can Have Fun For $30 Or Less

Enjoy the season without giving your wallet a scare!

@ttinawongg | Instagram, @sarratravels | Instagram

All those pumpkin spice lattes can really start to add up, so if you're looking to save some money this season, then check out some of these activities around Toronto that cost $30 or less.

From incredible hikes to pumpkin-filled festivals, you can enjoy autumn without giving your wallet a scare.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Waterfalls Near Toronto That Transform Into A Red & Gold Oasis Every Autumn

The views just don't get better than this. 😍

@pieceofcrop | Instagram, @ideasandlight | Instagram

Waterfalls are gorgeous during any time of the year, but especially during the fall, when the surrounding landscape changes into vibrant shades of red and orange.

These cascades near Toronto are hidden in an autumn paradise, and you don't want to miss these views.

Keep Reading Show less