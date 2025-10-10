Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

This park near Toronto has two stunning waterfalls and a lookout over a red and gold valley

It looks like an autumn postcard.

A waterfall during the fall. Right: A lookout over fall foliage.

A conservation area near Toronto.

@alwin_jamez | Instagram, @iammazin | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Dreaming of some stunning autumn views? You don't need to go far from the city to find yourself surrounded by a tapestry of reds and oranges.

This breathtaking park is an autumn paradise with mystical waterfalls and a towering fall lookout, making it the perfect spot to explore on a crisp autumn day.

Spencer Gorge Conservation Area, located about an hour from Toronto in Dundas, is the place to go for jaw-dropping foliage views.

The park boasts stunning red and gold forests, as well as two majestic cascades that are straight out of an autumn fairytale. Tew Falls is a magical ribbon waterfall that is almost as tall as Niagara Falls, while Webster Falls is a tiered waterfall complete with a whimsical stone bridge.

Spencer Gorge Conservation Area is also home to the iconic Dundas Peak — a towering lookout over a valley of fall hues and cozy villages.

To enjoy the views from Dundas Peak, you can wander along the Dundas Peak and Tew Falls Loop, which winds past the stunning Tew Falls to the top of the valley.

From there, you can enjoy "incomparable" views of the valley speckled with vibrant trees. On clear days, you can see all the way to places like Hamilton Harbour, Dundas, and Ancaster.

For more gorgeous scenery, you can explore the Webster Falls Walk, which boasts two beautiful lookouts and an enchanting cobblestone bridge, as well as close-up views of the curtain waterfall.

The park can get busy during fall foliage, so reservations are required to visit. You can book a 2-hour time slot to visit Dundas Peak/Tew Falls or Webster Falls, or a 4-hour time slot to visit both areas.

The historic village of Dundas is located just a short drive from the park, and is a cute spot to visit before or after your hike. Here you'll find cozy cafes, local shops, and leaf-filled streets straight out of a fall postcard.

Reservations can be booked up to nine days in advance, so grab your pumpkin spice latte and start planning that autumn outing.

Spencer Gorge Conservation Area

Price: $10 reservation fee, $5 passenger fee, $11 vehicle fee

Address: 590 Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON

Spencer Gorge Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
fall hikes near torontowaterfall hikes ontariofall hikes ontariodundas peak
TravelCanada

Explore this list   👀

  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

This mystical Ontario waterfall is tucked away in a tiny village and it's stunning in the fall

It's a road trip from Toronto.

You're not a true Ontarian unless you've seen at least 5 of these 11 stunning natural wonders

From towering waterfalls to hidden islands.

10 beautiful fall destinations every Ontarian should visit at least once, according to locals

How many of these stunning spots have you been to? 🍂

This postcard-worthy Ontario village has winding rivers and waterfalls draped in fall hues

It's a short drive from Toronto.

Ontario's new winter forecast says these places will be stormy and colder than normal

Winter weather is almost here.

You could get $200 from this new government benefit in October and it's not too late to apply

Here's who qualifies. 👇

We did the same shop at grocery stores for Thanksgiving dinner items to find the cheapest total

One store is $44 more expensive for these 13 items! 👀

Ontario Lotto Max winner found out he won $75 million while at a drive-thru getting coffee

He didn't even pick the numbers that scored the jackpot!

A new Costco is opening in the GTA this month and more details about the store just dropped

This new location isn't like a regular warehouse.

This BC small town nestled on a scenic coastline is one of Canada's best fall destinations

You'll never want to leave this island town. 🌲 🌊

U of T is Canada's top school in a new best universities ranking and other schools aren't close

There's a big gap in Canada's top three! 👀

Here's everything that's open and closed in Toronto for Thanksgiving 2025

Last-minute shoppers, this one's for you. 👇

Here's everything that's open and closed in Ottawa for Thanksgiving 2025

Including a select few Loblaws, Costco & Walmart locations! 👀