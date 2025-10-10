This park near Toronto has two stunning waterfalls and a lookout over a red and gold valley
It looks like an autumn postcard.
Dreaming of some stunning autumn views? You don't need to go far from the city to find yourself surrounded by a tapestry of reds and oranges.
This breathtaking park is an autumn paradise with mystical waterfalls and a towering fall lookout, making it the perfect spot to explore on a crisp autumn day.
Spencer Gorge Conservation Area, located about an hour from Toronto in Dundas, is the place to go for jaw-dropping foliage views.
The park boasts stunning red and gold forests, as well as two majestic cascades that are straight out of an autumn fairytale. Tew Falls is a magical ribbon waterfall that is almost as tall as Niagara Falls, while Webster Falls is a tiered waterfall complete with a whimsical stone bridge.
Spencer Gorge Conservation Area is also home to the iconic Dundas Peak — a towering lookout over a valley of fall hues and cozy villages.
To enjoy the views from Dundas Peak, you can wander along the Dundas Peak and Tew Falls Loop, which winds past the stunning Tew Falls to the top of the valley.
From there, you can enjoy "incomparable" views of the valley speckled with vibrant trees. On clear days, you can see all the way to places like Hamilton Harbour, Dundas, and Ancaster.
For more gorgeous scenery, you can explore the Webster Falls Walk, which boasts two beautiful lookouts and an enchanting cobblestone bridge, as well as close-up views of the curtain waterfall.
The park can get busy during fall foliage, so reservations are required to visit. You can book a 2-hour time slot to visit Dundas Peak/Tew Falls or Webster Falls, or a 4-hour time slot to visit both areas.
The historic village of Dundas is located just a short drive from the park, and is a cute spot to visit before or after your hike. Here you'll find cozy cafes, local shops, and leaf-filled streets straight out of a fall postcard.
Reservations can be booked up to nine days in advance, so grab your pumpkin spice latte and start planning that autumn outing.
Spencer Gorge Conservation Area
Price: $10 reservation fee, $5 passenger fee, $11 vehicle fee
Address: 590 Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.