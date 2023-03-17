This Dreamy Conservation Area Near Toronto Has Giant Limestone Cliffs & A Hidden Sandy Beach
You can paddle past islands and explore caves too.
If you're looking for a beautiful place to explore near Toronto then you may want to plan a trip to this dreamy conservation area. Filled with towering cliffs, shining water, and even caves, this spot is a majestic place to spend the day.
The Rockwood Conservation Area is located about an hour from Toronto, making it the ideal place for a day trip. The destination is known for its natural wonders and is open year-round.
The area features soaring limestone cliffs and over 200 glacial potholes including one the "world's largest." The caves are filled with stalactites, columns and flowstone. They're a popular attraction to explore but are not available to the public between October 16 and March 31 due to bat hibernation.
There are two scenic hiking trails that take you along cliffs, boardwalks, and through wetlands. You can pack a picnic and enjoy a meal at one of the tables situated throughout the area.
If you enjoy paddling, you can bring your own boat or rent one onsite and journey around islands and cliffs.
Another magical place to visit is the Harris Mill Ruins which will whisk you away Europe. The ruins are currently closed so keep an eye out for their reopening date.
During the warmer months, you can take a trip to the sandy beach on the reservoir and enjoy a swim. If you're looking to stay for more than a day, you can book a campsite and enjoy the area for longer.
There is a $7.08 admission fee per adult. You can get updates on the conservation area's capacity on the website.
Rockwood Conservation Area
Price: $7.08 per adult
Address: 161 Fall St. S., Rockwood, ON
Why You Need To Go: Wander past towering cliffs, glacial potholes, and more at this stunning conservation area.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.