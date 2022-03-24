Editions

9 Breathtaking Spots To Explore Near Toronto That Are Actually Less Than An Hour Away

Beautiful destinations without a lengthy drive.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Andrew's Farm Market & Winery in Milton, Ontario. Right: Rockwood Conservation Area in Rockwood, Ontario.

Toronto is surrounded by some truly incredible places, and you don't have to go far to get to them. These spots are less than an hour from the city (depending on traffic, of course) so you can spend more time exploring than you do in the car.

From rare blue lakes to rolling red hills and other natural wonders, you can discover some amazing things just outside of the city.

Crawford Lake Conservation Area

Price: $9.50 per adult

Address: 3115 Conservation Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located just 50 minutes from the city, Crawford Lake is a stunning place to explore, and it's home to a hidden gem. You can take a boardwalk trail to a rare meromictic lake with bright blue waters. Don't forget to make a reservation in advance.

Website

Kelso Conservation Area

Price: $9.50 per adult

Address: 5234 Kelso Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Hike to the top of an escarpment, go for a swim at the sandy beach, explore historic lime kilns, and more at this scenic area. Reservations are required in advance.

Website

Rockwood Conservation Area

Price: $6.86 per adult

Address: 161 Fall St. S., Rockwood, ON

Why You Need To Go: This breathtaking spot boasts limestone cliffs, caves, glacial potholes, historic ruins, and more. It's a gorgeous place to spend the day, and is just an hour from the city.

Website

Cheltenham Badlands

Price: $20 + per vehicle

When: Opening date to be announced

Address: 1739 Olde Base Line Rd., Caledon, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take a boardwalk trail to rolling red hills at this surreal place, which feels like a trip to Mars. You can book your pass online before visiting.

Website

Webster Falls

Price: $15 + per person

Address: Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can visit the largest waterfall in the region by heading to the Spencer Gorge Conservation Area. Webster Falls cascades over rocks and is surrounded by hiking trails. Between May and November, a reservation must be made online in advance.

Website

Andrew's Farm Market & Winery

Price: $15 per person

When: Reopening May 2022

Address: 9365 10 Side Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: This dreamy farm is bursting with flowers, fruit, and more, and it's not far from the city. You can pick your own flowers and berries depending on the season, as well as visit the winery and explore the trails.

Website

Beamer Memorial Conservation Area

Price: Free

Address: 28 Quarry Rd., Grimsby, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take a scenic hike past two waterfalls to a towering lookout spot at this conservation area. With 5.5 kilometres of trails, it makes for a great day trip.

Website

Eramosa Karst Conservation Area

Price: $7.50 parking per day

Address: Upper Mt. Albion Rd., Stoney Creek, ON

Why You Need To Go: Discover underground caves and wander across lush meadows with a trip to this unique area.

Website

Limehouse Conservation Area

Price: Free

Address: 12169 Fifth Line, Limehouse, ON

Why You Need To Go: This hiking spot is filled with beauty, and you can explore limestone crevices, an old-growth forest, and see a unique stone bridge over a stream.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

