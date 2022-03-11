7 Incredible Day Trips Around Toronto You Can Take Using Your Presto Card
No car needed! 🚗
If you don't own a car, or if the cost of gas is making you want to stay home, then these day trips around Toronto have you covered. You can get to some incredible places with just a tap of your Presto Card, including waterfalls, hikes, and delicious brunch spots.
Enjoy afternoon tea by the water, or wander through an endless garden paradise without needing to drive or fill up on gas. Just make sure your Presto Card is loaded before you head out!
Tiffany Falls
Price: Free admission
Address: 900 Wilson St. E., Ancaster, ON
Why You Need To Go: You don't need a car to chase waterfalls. You can find two beautiful cascades in Tiffany Falls Conservation Area, as well as serene hiking trails. The area is accessible by taking GO Transit to Hamilton and then a city bus to West Hamilton Loop. It's just a short walk away from there.
El Mariachi Tacos
Price: 💸💸
Address: 235 Queen St. S.,Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: Hop on the Steetsville GO to experience this colourful Mexican restaurant. Located just a 10 minute walk away from the station, El Mariachi Tacos has molten cheese, multiple flavours of churros, and tropical margaritas. There are also dining domes you can sit in during the winter months.
Royal Botanical Gardens
Price: $19.50 per adult
Address: 680 Plains Rd. W., Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boasting 300 acres of cultivated gardens and gorgeous nature trails, the Royal Botanical Gardens always makes for a good day trip. You can get to this spot by taking GO Transit to Aldershot Station and then a city bus to the gardens.
Rattray Marsh Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: 1180 Lakeshore Rd. W., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boardwalk trails, a rare cobble beach and more await at this scenic conservation area just outside of Toronto. Take Go Transit to Port Credit GO and then a city bus to Lakeshore Road West At Bexhill Road. The marsh is a 15 minute walk from there.
Next Door Restaurant
Price: $50+ per brunch tower
Address: 139 Main St., Unionville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Brunch lovers will want to take a trip to this restaurant asap. Located in Unionville, Next Door Restaurant serves giant brunch towers and has a patio overlooking the river. Take the bus to Unionville GO, then hop on a transfer to Kennedy Road and Austin Drive.
Guild Park
Price: Free
Address: 201 Guildwood Pkwy., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a stroll back in time at this dreamy park filled with statues and sculptures. You can continue your adventure to the Scarborough Bluffs for more stunning views. To get here, take GO Transit to Guildwood Station and then walk the remainder of the way.
The Boathouse Tea Room
Price: 💸
When: Opening April 1, 2022
Address: 116 Gordon St., Guelph, ON
Why You Need To Go: Spend the day in the charming city of Guelph and visit this adorable tea room on the river. You can enjoy afternoon tea as well as ice cream while taking in the water views. In order to get there, take GO Transit to Guelph Central GO and then walk about 10 minutes.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.