Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
road trips near toronto

7 Fun Things To Do Around Hamilton, Ontario If You're Tired Of Chasing Waterfalls

There's so much to explore! 👻🍹

Ottawa Staff Writer
Outside of Dundurn Castle in Hamilton. Right: Beer garden at Collective Arts Brewing.

Outside of Dundurn Castle in Hamilton. Right: Beer garden at Collective Arts Brewing.

@lilyslensonlife | Instagram, @campbellhawk | Instagram

Typically known for being the city of steel and waterfalls, Hamilton has so much more to offer and makes for a fun Ontario road trip. Being about an hour from the city of Toronto, you could easily pop by for the day to enjoy historical tours, delicious cocktails and waterfront views.

Don't overlook this Ontario city when planning your next Ontario staycation, from castles to beachfront restaurants you'll feel like you're discovering somewhere completely new. Here are fun things to do in Hamilton when you're done chasing waterfalls.

Dine like you're at the beach

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Greek

Address: 380 Van Wagner Beach Rd., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can fly away on a tropical vacation right here in Hamilton at Baranga's on the Beach. The spacious beach patio is opening on April 15, 2022 and features surrounding waterfront views.

Menu

Walk along the waterfront

Price: Free

Address: Waterfront Trail Parking Lot, Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Hamilton Waterfront Trail is a 7.5-kilometre smooth surface pathway with blue water views. You'll pass parks as well as a cafe and ice cream shop.

Website

Sip craft cocktails

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Cocktail & snacks

Address: 278 James St. N., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you can't wait to spend a night sipping luxury cocktails and trying new drinks, Bar Sazerac is the place to go. The craft cocktails fall under different storybook themes from the Harry Potter Goblet of Fire to classic tales like the Oliver Twist drink.

Menu

Explore a historic castle

Price: $14.25 admission

Address: 610 York Blvd., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Dundurn Castle is a picturesque castle-looking mansion from the 1830s full of history and beauty. You can wander the grounds and enjoy a picnic, or take a guided tour of the castle.

Website

Admire murals as you drink beer

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Craft beer & cider

Address: 207 Burlington St. E., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Collective Arts Brewing can boast about their creative designs and local artwork as much as they can about their beer, cider and hard teas. The Hamilton location has an outdoor beer garden that's like drinking inside of a painting.

Menu

Get competitive at a board game cafe

Price: $5 per person for 3 hours

When: Open Tuesday - Sunday

Address: 237 James St. N., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Baird and Bear Games Cafe just opened last year in the city and has an endless number of games to enjoy with drinks and snacks. You can play the classics, party and trivia games or focus on strategy.

Website

Take a haunted walk

Price: $14.16+ per person

When: Next booking is for April 15 and 29, depending on the tour

Address: 82 King St. E., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can tour the city of Hamilton on foot engaging in spooky stories and haunted history. There are a few different tours to choose from including the Downtown Hamilton tour and Hamilton's Dark History.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...