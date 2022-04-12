7 Fun Things To Do Around Hamilton, Ontario If You're Tired Of Chasing Waterfalls
There's so much to explore! 👻🍹
Typically known for being the city of steel and waterfalls, Hamilton has so much more to offer and makes for a fun Ontario road trip. Being about an hour from the city of Toronto, you could easily pop by for the day to enjoy historical tours, delicious cocktails and waterfront views.
Don't overlook this Ontario city when planning your next Ontario staycation, from castles to beachfront restaurants you'll feel like you're discovering somewhere completely new. Here are fun things to do in Hamilton when you're done chasing waterfalls.
Dine like you're at the beach
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Greek
Address: 380 Van Wagner Beach Rd., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can fly away on a tropical vacation right here in Hamilton at Baranga's on the Beach. The spacious beach patio is opening on April 15, 2022 and features surrounding waterfront views.
Walk along the waterfront
Price: Free
Address: Waterfront Trail Parking Lot, Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Hamilton Waterfront Trail is a 7.5-kilometre smooth surface pathway with blue water views. You'll pass parks as well as a cafe and ice cream shop.
Sip craft cocktails
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Cocktail & snacks
Address: 278 James St. N., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you can't wait to spend a night sipping luxury cocktails and trying new drinks, Bar Sazerac is the place to go. The craft cocktails fall under different storybook themes from the Harry Potter Goblet of Fire to classic tales like the Oliver Twist drink.
Explore a historic castle
Price: $14.25 admission
Address: 610 York Blvd., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Dundurn Castle is a picturesque castle-looking mansion from the 1830s full of history and beauty. You can wander the grounds and enjoy a picnic, or take a guided tour of the castle.
Admire murals as you drink beer
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Craft beer & cider
Address: 207 Burlington St. E., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Collective Arts Brewing can boast about their creative designs and local artwork as much as they can about their beer, cider and hard teas. The Hamilton location has an outdoor beer garden that's like drinking inside of a painting.
Get competitive at a board game cafe
Price: $5 per person for 3 hours
When: Open Tuesday - Sunday
Address: 237 James St. N., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Baird and Bear Games Cafe just opened last year in the city and has an endless number of games to enjoy with drinks and snacks. You can play the classics, party and trivia games or focus on strategy.
Take a haunted walk
Price: $14.16+ per person
When: Next booking is for April 15 and 29, depending on the tour
Address: 82 King St. E., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can tour the city of Hamilton on foot engaging in spooky stories and haunted history. There are a few different tours to choose from including the Downtown Hamilton tour and Hamilton's Dark History.