Ghost Tours In Ottawa Will Spook You Through Historic Ruins & A Haunted Jail This Summer
You won't look at these landmarks the same.👻
You can discover terrifying tales kept hidden in Ottawa's streets. Haunted Walk takes you through ghostly tours from Ottawa, Toronto and Kingston, and some of their ghost tour experiences are returning to Ottawa this summer.
The outdoor ghost tours through the Mackenzie King Estate will resume on June 24, running Friday and Saturday evenings until Halloween. Paranormal tours of the Ottawa Jail Hostel will also start again sometime in May, the exact date has not yet been determined.
The Original Haunted Walk of Ottawa takes you to spooky sites throughout Ottawa's downtown. This classic tour of the city lasts 75 minutes and takes place daily. You will never look at the Bytown Museum or Chateau Laurier the same way again.
All three of these Ottawa-based tours cost $24.99 per adult and are about 75 minutes in length. A tour guide leads you by lantern telling ghostly tales of people and places in the capital region.
The Ghosts of the Mackenzie King Estate Walking Tour is a moonlit walk through the former Prime Minister's old estate in Gatineau Park. They'll chat about his passion for the supernatural, telling spooky tales of the grounds and area. The historic ruins he collected in his gardens will seem extra eerie as you hear ghost stories.
The Haunted Ottawa Jail Tour will explore Ottawa's most famous jail. The former gaol is now a tourist attraction and hostel where you can spend the night in a jail cell. The tour takes you through cell blocks of former inmates wandering down Death Row and retracing steps of the condemned. The living conditions of inmates were said to be inhumane, who knows who is still lurking through the halls.
There are also plans to introduce paranormal investigations this summer. While details have not yet been announced, Haunted Walk told Narcity that visitors will get ghost hunting gear in order to investigate haunted properties around Eastern Ontario in the dark. Last year one took place at the Mill of Kintail, we can't wait to see what spooky adventures await this season.
Haunted Walk Estate & Jail Walking Tours
Haunted Walk ghost tours in Ottawa.
Price: $24.99 per adult
When: Estate tours resume June 24, jail tours return in May (Exact date TBA)
Address: MacKenzie King Rd., Chelsea, QC & 75 Nicholas St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Spend an eerie evening learning Ottawa history through paranormal tales. Wander Ottawa's downtown, historic ruins or a haunted jail.