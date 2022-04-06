Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
haunted places in ontario

Ghost Tours In Ottawa Will Spook You Through Historic Ruins & A Haunted Jail This Summer

You won't look at these landmarks the same.👻

Ottawa Staff Writer
Tour guide of ghost tour at Mackenzie King Estate. Right: Tour of haunted Ottawa jail.

Tour guide of ghost tour at Mackenzie King Estate. Right: Tour of haunted Ottawa jail.

The Haunted Walk, @wanderluluu | Instagram

You can discover terrifying tales kept hidden in Ottawa's streets. Haunted Walk takes you through ghostly tours from Ottawa, Toronto and Kingston, and some of their ghost tour experiences are returning to Ottawa this summer.

The outdoor ghost tours through the Mackenzie King Estate will resume on June 24, running Friday and Saturday evenings until Halloween. Paranormal tours of the Ottawa Jail Hostel will also start again sometime in May, the exact date has not yet been determined.

The Original Haunted Walk of Ottawa takes you to spooky sites throughout Ottawa's downtown. This classic tour of the city lasts 75 minutes and takes place daily. You will never look at the Bytown Museum or Chateau Laurier the same way again.

All three of these Ottawa-based tours cost $24.99 per adult and are about 75 minutes in length. A tour guide leads you by lantern telling ghostly tales of people and places in the capital region.

The Ghosts of the Mackenzie King Estate Walking Tour is a moonlit walk through the former Prime Minister's old estate in Gatineau Park. They'll chat about his passion for the supernatural, telling spooky tales of the grounds and area. The historic ruins he collected in his gardens will seem extra eerie as you hear ghost stories.

The Haunted Ottawa Jail Tour will explore Ottawa's most famous jail. The former gaol is now a tourist attraction and hostel where you can spend the night in a jail cell. The tour takes you through cell blocks of former inmates wandering down Death Row and retracing steps of the condemned. The living conditions of inmates were said to be inhumane, who knows who is still lurking through the halls.

There are also plans to introduce paranormal investigations this summer. While details have not yet been announced, Haunted Walk told Narcity that visitors will get ghost hunting gear in order to investigate haunted properties around Eastern Ontario in the dark. Last year one took place at the Mill of Kintail, we can't wait to see what spooky adventures await this season.

Haunted Walk Estate & Jail Walking Tours

Haunted Walk ghost tours in Ottawa.

Haunted Walk ghost tours in Ottawa.

The Haunted Walk

Price: $24.99 per adult

When: Estate tours resume June 24, jail tours return in May (Exact date TBA)

Address: MacKenzie King Rd., Chelsea, QC & 75 Nicholas St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Spend an eerie evening learning Ottawa history through paranormal tales. Wander Ottawa's downtown, historic ruins or a haunted jail.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...