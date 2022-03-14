This New Adventure Tour Near Ottawa Will Take You To Hidden Wineries & Secret Rivers
You can hike, kayak or drink the day away!
Did you know there are a dozen wineries on the Quebec side of the Ottawa region? Have you seen waterfalls taller than Niagara Falls, or been kayaking on one of the best rivers near Ottawa? Have you ever sampled locally made cheese and chocolate?
The Outaouais region is full of its own unique culture, epic adventures and hidden vineyards that are waiting to be explored. The new tour company Aventure Outaouais, does all of the research and planning for you and will pick you up for a day trip from Ottawa. It is the first-ever tour company exclusively touring the Outaouais region.
Wine and snacks from winery in Pontiac Quebec, near Ottawa. Brandon | Aventure Outaouais
New this spring, you can discover what the Quebec side of the capital region has to offer without spending the time or stress planning it out yourself. They are kicking the season off with three different full-day tours, the Pontiac Wine & Cider Tour, the Petite-Nation tour, and a Kayak and Summit tour. You can even request a custom tour that suits your specific preferences, and more tours will be added in the fall!
The wine and cider tour is expected to be the most popular one this spring. You'll venture into the hidden gem that is Pontiac county, tasting locally made food and drinks, while learning the history of the area. You will visit three different wineries, as well as a cider mill, with tasting flights included at each stop. There will also be a couple of winery tours, homemade baked goods, and other snacks included. Not to mention unbeatable views.
Kayaking the Picanoc River on Aventure Outaouais day tour from Ottawa. Brandon | Aventure Outaouais
A lot of work has gone into the Petite-Nation tour, and this day jam-packed with adventure will likely be the most underrated of the trips. You'll hike through a national park, discover a giant waterfall, indulge in cheese and chocolate tastings, and tour beautiful historic sites.
The Kayak and Summit tour will be an epic day of adventures, made accessible and fun for anyone mobile. Take a guided kayak down a hidden river, climb a tower with panoramic views, enjoy a hike with a lookout and enjoy some well-deserved treats.
They want you to get the most out of the day with intimate trips of a maximum of ten guests per tour. You won't even need to drive, the tour company will pick you up in downtown Ottawa or Gatineau and take care of all transportation for the day. Tour prices start at $110 per person, including your guide, all activities, and food for the day. If you book with more people you can get a bit of a discounted rate. Tours can be done in both English and French.
Aventure Outaouais
Brandon On The Go is your tour guide for newest adventures in Outaouais region.
Price: $110+ per person
When: Tours begin May 21, 2022
Address: Downtown Ottawa and Gatineau pickup locations, including 173 Rue Wellington, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: Why not take away the stress and planning of an epic day trip from Ottawa? As the first tour company in the Outaouais region, you'll discover new adventures and hidden gems that have been right under your nose.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.