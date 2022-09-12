This Boozy New Tour Near Ottawa Comes With So Many Tastings & Here's A First Look
It's full of hidden gems.🍺
There are hidden gems on the other side of the Ottawa River, and this boozy new tour will guide you to some seriously good times.
The Gatineau Beer Tour is a brand-new experience created by Aventure Outaouais, and Narcity got a first look at the adventure.
The tour runs every Thursday until October 6 (it essentially replaces the wine tour for the fall and winter) and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays onward.
It includes four beer stops in Gatineau, all of which are hidden joints that offer craft beer in a picturesque atmosphere. You can enjoy many unique tastings, as well as a tasty poutine meal along the tour.
Pilsner from Brasserie artisanale Gallicus. Megan Johnson | Narcity
After getting picked up in downtown Ottawa, the owner and guide, Brandon, provides a rundown of the tour and sheds light on quirky beer history as you head toward the first microbrewery.
You may have never even heard of the first brewery stop because, typically, it is only open on Fridays for guests. Brasserie Artisanale Gallicus ages many of its brews in barrels, similar to how it's done for wine or whiskey.
Coffee beer aged in barrels at a Quebec brewery.Megan Johnson | Narcity
You'll receive four tastings here in total, including unique options like a collaboration brew with a local coffee company. You can also try one made with apples and aged in a white wine barrel that tastes like a mix of hard cider, light beer and white wine.
Poutine, dry ribs and beer tasting from Bistro L’Autre Oeil.Megan Johnson | Narcity
The second stop isn't a brewery but a brewpub with over 60 beer options on tap and even more for sale. You can sip on two tastings at Bistro L’Autre Oeil as you enjoy poutine and dry ribs. It is the only spot in the region serving so many options on its beer menu.
Two Canadian craft beers on tap at Bistro L’Autre Oeil.Megan Johnson | Narcity
The restaurant is a staple in the community, according to Brandon, and you'll likely spot a lot of locals sitting on the spacious garden-style patio for dinner.
Beer tastings in the brewhouse at Microbrasserie 5e Baron.Megan Johnson | Narcity
The fun vibes continue at the third stop, Microbrasserie 5e Baron. The group gets two tastings in the brewhouse as you learn about the beer-making process and the origin of this unique brewery.
Two pints of beer at Microbrasserie 5e Baron in Gatineau.Megan Johnson | Narcity
Then you get a pint of your choice. There is a lime gose that tastes like a beer margarita (pass the salt, please), and you can sip away on the spacious outdoor patio covered in twinkly lights.
Spacious patio of À La Dérive Brasserie Artisanale overlooking the river.Megan Johnson | Narcity
The final stop of the tour is À La Dérive Brasserie Artisanale, a picturesque brewery and restaurant overlooking the Ottawa River. The tour group gets flights of four beers to enjoy together.
Flights of beer from À La Dérive Brasserie Artisanale near Ottawa.Megan Johnson | Narcity
You will be driven back to Ottawa (or alternative stops in Gatineau) and can munch on chips in the van as Brandon blasts some absolute bops. He keeps the van stocked with a bunch of snacks that you're welcome to enjoy anytime throughout the tour.
The beer tour is a warm experience perfect for discovering new spots or a casual night out with friends. You'll try a ton of different brews, have some tasty eats and learn quirky Quebec history.
Gatineau Beer Tour, Aventure Outaouais
Price: $110+ per person
When: Every Thursday until October 6, then Friday, Saturday and Sunday until spring.
Address: Various downtown Ottawa and Gatineau pickup locations.
Why You Need To Go: You can discover hidden gems in the Outaouais region and sip a ton of different beer samples in beerhouses and on pretty patios.
