8 Hidden Wineries Around Ottawa Where You Can Sip Like You're In Napa Valley
All within an hour of Ottawa!🍷🍇
Wineries may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of what to do in Ottawa, but there are so many scattered near the city.
You can wander through rows of vines and taste different wine varieties at these eight wineries within an hour of Ottawa. Say yes way rosé and discover a hidden wine country in your own backyard.
Kin Vineyards
Price: $8 for a tasting of three wines
When: Wednesday to Sundays
Address: 2225 Craig's Side Rd., Carp, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can sip on a glass of wine or tasting flight in a 47-acre vineyard amongst the vines or at the outdoor patio bar. The winery has teamed up with Joe's Italian Kitchen so you can enjoy Italian eats paired with your favourite glass.
Vignoble du Chelsea
Price: Tasting prices vary
Address: 1582 Quebec Rte. 105, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: This family-owned winery hosts weddings and events so you know it's got to be a beautiful space. You can sip wine in the summer and enjoy maple treats at the winter sugar shack.
Domaine Perrault
Price: $22+ per person, per patio package
When: Friday to Sundays
Address: 1000 Perrault Rd., Navan, ON
Why You Need To Go: Patio packages must be booked 48 hours in advance so you can sit on the winery patio tasting five different varieties. From local wine selections to a Sommelier Select option with premium wines and a charcuterie snack you can sip away the afternoon.
Vignoble Clos Du Vully
Price: $12 per person for wine sampling, $60 for a picnic package
When: Saturday and Sundays
Address: 2501 Magladry Rd., Navan, ON
Why You Need To Go: This local vineyard grows five varieties of grapes and you can pop by the winery to taste a bunch or enjoy a curated picnic. Wine samplings include two whites, two reds, one rosé and a glass of fortified wine. You can also book a wine and cheese pairing or a picnic package with a bottle of wine, a borrowed blanket and a charcuterie plate.
Jabulani Vineyard and Winery
Price: $10 for a tasting of six wines, $6+ per glass
When: Friday to Sundays
Address: 8005 Jock Trail, Richmond, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can walk in for a tasting and cheese board snack or make a reservation online if you want to secure a certain spot. You'll choose to sit at a barrel or patio table by the winery veranda or get a hidden spot by the vines or the pond.
On August 11 you can join in a special yoga event at the winery that includes a gentle yoga session, a welcome drink and a tasting of three wines. Tickets are $40 each.
Little Red Wagon Winery
Price: Tastings start at $5, $6 per glass
When: Friday to Sundays
Address: 165 Chem. de Calumet O, Shawville, QC
Why You Need To Go: Situated on a historic fruit farm where heritage blackberries and grapes still grow, as well as its many grape vines for wine, this winery often hosts dinner and entertainment events. They serve from a menu of small appetizer plates with a homemade dessert option available and flatbread pizzas on Fridays.
Smokie Ridge Vineyard
Price: $25 per person for a tour and guided tasting of five wines
When: Weekends until December
Address: 10090 Cameron Rd., Mountain, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can try a variety of different wines in a guided tasting and take a tour of the winery. They have a number of different tour and tasting packages with ones that include cheese and bread, international wines, a charcuterie board and chocolates. There is also a vegan option.
Domaine de Pontiac Village
Price: $3 for one tasting, $8 for three wines, $6 for a glass
When: Friday to Sundays until October 9, 2022
Address: 1259 Chem. du Cimetière, Quyon, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a guided tour of the vineyard or taste different wines in a historic barn setting. The winery also has an automotive museum where you can browse a bunch of vintage cars set up in a barn house.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.