wineries near ottawa

8 Hidden Wineries Around Ottawa Where You Can Sip Like You're In Napa Valley

All within an hour of Ottawa!🍷🍇

Ottawa Staff Writer
Drinking wine in an Ontario vineyard. Right: Barn winery and vintage car at Little Red Wagon Winery.

Drinking wine in an Ontario vineyard. Right: Barn winery and vintage car at Little Red Wagon Winery.

@karissalivia | Instagram, @bbymel_ | Instagram

Wineries may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of what to do in Ottawa, but there are so many scattered near the city.

You can wander through rows of vines and taste different wine varieties at these eight wineries within an hour of Ottawa. Say yes way rosé and discover a hidden wine country in your own backyard.

Kin Vineyards

Price: $8 for a tasting of three wines

When: Wednesday to Sundays

Address: 2225 Craig's Side Rd., Carp, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can sip on a glass of wine or tasting flight in a 47-acre vineyard amongst the vines or at the outdoor patio bar. The winery has teamed up with Joe's Italian Kitchen so you can enjoy Italian eats paired with your favourite glass.

Website

Vignoble du Chelsea

Price: Tasting prices vary

Address: 1582 Quebec Rte. 105, Chelsea, QC

Why You Need To Go: This family-owned winery hosts weddings and events so you know it's got to be a beautiful space. You can sip wine in the summer and enjoy maple treats at the winter sugar shack.

Website

Domaine Perrault

Price: $22+ per person, per patio package

When: Friday to Sundays

Address: 1000 Perrault Rd., Navan, ON

Why You Need To Go: Patio packages must be booked 48 hours in advance so you can sit on the winery patio tasting five different varieties. From local wine selections to a Sommelier Select option with premium wines and a charcuterie snack you can sip away the afternoon.

Website

Vignoble Clos Du Vully

Price: $12 per person for wine sampling, $60 for a picnic package

When: Saturday and Sundays

Address: 2501 Magladry Rd., Navan, ON

Why You Need To Go: This local vineyard grows five varieties of grapes and you can pop by the winery to taste a bunch or enjoy a curated picnic. Wine samplings include two whites, two reds, one rosé and a glass of fortified wine. You can also book a wine and cheese pairing or a picnic package with a bottle of wine, a borrowed blanket and a charcuterie plate.

Website

Jabulani Vineyard and Winery

Price: $10 for a tasting of six wines, $6+ per glass

When: Friday to Sundays

Address: 8005 Jock Trail, Richmond, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can walk in for a tasting and cheese board snack or make a reservation online if you want to secure a certain spot. You'll choose to sit at a barrel or patio table by the winery veranda or get a hidden spot by the vines or the pond.

On August 11 you can join in a special yoga event at the winery that includes a gentle yoga session, a welcome drink and a tasting of three wines. Tickets are $40 each.

Website

Little Red Wagon Winery

Price: Tastings start at $5, $6 per glass

When: Friday to Sundays

Address: 165 Chem. de Calumet O, Shawville, QC

Why You Need To Go: Situated on a historic fruit farm where heritage blackberries and grapes still grow, as well as its many grape vines for wine, this winery often hosts dinner and entertainment events. They serve from a menu of small appetizer plates with a homemade dessert option available and flatbread pizzas on Fridays.

Website

Smokie Ridge Vineyard

Price: $25 per person for a tour and guided tasting of five wines

When: Weekends until December

Address: 10090 Cameron Rd., Mountain, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can try a variety of different wines in a guided tasting and take a tour of the winery. They have a number of different tour and tasting packages with ones that include cheese and bread, international wines, a charcuterie board and chocolates. There is also a vegan option.

Website

Domaine de Pontiac Village

Price: $3 for one tasting, $8 for three wines, $6 for a glass

When: Friday to Sundays until October 9, 2022

Address: 1259 Chem. du Cimetière, Quyon, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a guided tour of the vineyard or taste different wines in a historic barn setting. The winery also has an automotive museum where you can browse a bunch of vintage cars set up in a barn house.

Website

Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.

