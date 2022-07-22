NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

summer in ottawa

7 Amazing Things To Do Around Ottawa This Summer That Will Keep You Cooler Than Your A.C.

Explore caves and race down water slides.

Ottawa Staff Writer
If the summer heat has you sweating a little too much, then you’ll want to check out these cool activities around Ottawa. You can spend days floating in blue waters or hiding from the sun.

From beaches that have kayak rentals and inflatable waterparks to caves that you can tour and explore, here are seven ways to keep cool this summer in Ottawa.

Venture into an icy cave

Price: $28 per adult

Address: 255 Rte. Principale, Val-des-Monts, QC

Why You Need To Go: The biggest visited cavern in the Canadian Shield is just across the river at Abraska Laflèche. You can learn about the mysteries of the cave that remains at a constant temperature right around 4 degrees Celcius. Even on the hottest day, you'll need to dress warmly.

Website

Splash around on an obstacle course

Price: $19 for one hour, $31 per day pass (excluding beach admission)

Address: 2020 Chem. d'Oka, Oka, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can spend the day relaxing on a sandy shore and competing with your friends on the Aquazilla inflatable waterpark about two hours from Ottawa.

Website

Race down water slides

Price: $31.99+ per person

Address: 448 Chem. du Mont-des-Cascades, Cantley, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can float the day away in serene pools and race down water slides at Mont Cascades Waterpark.

Website

Enjoy creamy ice cream

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Ice cream

Address: 3763 Carp Rd., Carp, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can cool off with a creamy ice cream cone from Carp Custom Creamery. They have a ton of different flavours and post what they are scooping each day on social media.

Menu

Explore a historic underground cave

Price: $19 per adult

Address: 1247 Fourth Chute Rd., Eganville, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can venture down into the historic Bonnechere Caves and learn some history as you spot fossils and unique rock formations. The caves are even older than the dinosaurs.

Website

Paddle from a beach shore

Price: $23.25 for 1.5 hours, $28.35 for 2 hours

Address: La Pêche Lake & Philippe Lake, Gatineau Park, QC

Why You Need To Go: There are a number of rivers and lakes where you can rent boats around Ottawa, including two beaches in Gatineau Park. You can rent canoes, rowboats and kayaks at both La Pêche Lake and Philippe Lake plus tandem kayaks and SUP boards at Philippe Lake.

Website

Sip bubble tea and play games

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Bubble tea & brick toasts

Address: 839 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can cool down indoors with some bubble tea, iced slushie or milkshake at Hangout Ottawa. They have a bunch of board games to play as you sip and enjoy.

Menu

