This Beach Near Ottawa Has An Inflatable Waterpark Where You Can Bounce Through Obstacles
You can elevate your beach day.😎
You can level up your beach day this summer by racing your friends on a floating obstacle course. There is a beachside waterpark that makes an epic day trip from Ottawa.
Aquazilla is a pair of inflatable waterparks in Quebec and one is located on Oka Beach, only two hours away from the city of Ottawa.
This summer attraction is made of floating interlocked islands on a lake inlet along the Ottawa River where you can run, jump, bounce, slide and of course swim. There are trampolines, ladders, slides, a trapeze bar and a number of different obstacles you can tackle.
It's open for the summer so it's a great time to plan a sunny day trip on the water. Safety is a top priority so you'll find lifeguards on-site and wearing a lifejacket is required.
The second of the two waterparks is found on Jean-Doré Beach, just about 20 minutes further from Ottawa, making it another doable day trip. The Oka location is slightly larger, with a capacity of 105 people versus 90 people at Jean-Doré.
Rates differ slightly at each location with one-hour admission being $19 at Oka Beach and a day pass costs $31 per person. There are also season passes if you plan on coming back a few times.
A reservation is not required ahead of time, but if you want to secure your spot you can buy a ticket online. You can also reserve beach parking online through the beach's website if needed. You can take your time relaxing on the shore after all of the activity on the water.
Aquazilla at Oka Beach
Price: $19 for one hour, $31 day pass (not including beach admission)
When: Open now until September 5, 2022
Address: 2020 Chem. d'Oka, Oka, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can race with your friends and navigate obstacle courses on this floating waterpark which makes an easy day trip from Ottawa.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.