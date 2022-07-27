NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

beaches near ottawa

This Beach 2 Hours From Ottawa Has 'Silky Sand' Shores & Misting Stations To Keep You Cool

It's free to visit!

Ottawa Staff Writer
White sand beach stretch with blue umbrellas next to a river and downtown city.

If you haven't booked a summer road trip to Montreal then this dreamy spot might convince you to.

Only two hours from Ottawa, Old Port Montreal will make you feel like you're strolling through a European town and it has its own sandy beach right in the city.

Clock Tower Beach is a sandy strip full of bright blue parasol umbrellas and lounge chairs. You can admire a view of the water on one side and the bustling city on the other, plus it's free.

You can take a break from the hustle of the big city to relax by the river on a sandy urban beach. Pick your chair of choice; there is no fee and reservations aren't required.

While swimming is not permitted there are a number of misting stations around the beach that will help cool you down. You can also follow a boardwalk trail to admire the view.

There is a snack hut nearby where you can find simple eats ideal for a beach hang. The menu includes items like ice cream Drumsticks, hot dogs, sandwiches and coffee.

You can also join in on fun beach events like a fireworks night or yoga class. Bring your mat for a riverside yoga class on Tuesdays through the summer. The cost is $12 per class.

The fireworks events are adult only and you can enjoy the glowing show as a DJ plays. The entrance fee is $7 per person and the next fireworks parties are on July 27, August 3 and August 6.

Clock Tower Beach

Price: Free (Unless there's an event)

When: Until September 5, 2022

Address: Vieux-Port de Montréal, Montréal, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a fun-filled summer road trip from Ottawa, spend time relaxing on a sandy stretch and cool off by a misting station.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

