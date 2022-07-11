NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

8 Beaches Around Ottawa Where You Can Spend A Summer Day On Sandy Shores

Sunbathe the day away.🏖

Ottawa Staff Writer
Girl sitting on Britannia Beach. Right: Sandy shores of Petrie Island along the Ottawa River.

@chelsdrawsyou | Instagram, @ryan.panchuk.photography | Instagram

You don't need to fly off to a tropical destination, or even leave the city of Ottawa, to enjoy a day sitting on a sandy beach and splashing in the water.

You can plan a staycation or make a last-minute decision to head to the beach this summer, as there are many nearby shores for you to lay out your towel.

One of the popular beaches in the area, Westboro Beach, is closed for the 2022 season due to a redevelopment project. If you're looking for an alternative spot to sunbathe the day away, these eight beaches around Ottawa will provide the ultimate summer vibes.

Petrie Island Beach

Price: Parking fee on site

When: Supervised swimming until August 28, 2022

Address: 727 Tweddle Rd., Orleans, ON

Why You Need To Go: This sandy beach in the east end also has a hiking trail, kayak and canoe rentals and a seasonal beach hut with snacks.

Website

Mooney's Bay Beach

Price: Parking fee on site

When: Supervised swimming until August 28, 2022

Address: 2926 Riverside Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can spend the day soaking up the sun on this sandy shore with volleyball nets and a beach hut with food and drinks. The beach is right near Prince of Wales Falls where you can enjoy the view and picnic near the rushing water.

Website

O'Brien Beach (Meech Lake)

Price: $13 per vehicle, half rate after 3 p.m.

When: Supervised swimming until September 6, 2022

Address: Meech Lake, Chelsea, QC (Parking at P11 P12, P13)

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a beach day surrounded by vibrant green trees. This beach is one of multiple in Gatineau Park where you can cool off after hiking, along with beaches on Philippe, Leamy and La Pêche lakes.

Website

Britannia Beach

Price: Free

When: Supervised swimming until August 28, 2022

Address: 2805 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can grab ice cream from the local shop Beachconers and relax on the sandy shores admiring the view of the Ottawa River. There is also a beach shack with food and drinks and a nearby park if you want a shady place in the grass.

Website

The Pond in Rockcliffe

Price: Free

When: Daily 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 380-A Springfield Rd., Rockcliffe Park, ON

Why You Need To Go: This conservation area and swimming hole is a bit of a hidden gem in Rockcliffe Park, a lovely area to also go for a walk and admire the views.

Website

Robert Simpson Park

Price: Free

When: Supervised swimming until September 5, 2022

Address: 400 John St. N., Arnprior, ON

Why You Need To Go: This sandy beachfront in Arnprior has a play structure, snack bar and splash pad, and is just a few blocks away from downtown shops and restaurants.

Website

Constance Bay Beach

Price: Free

When: Water sampled until September 2, 2022

Address: Lane St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: In a quiet cottage town just west of Ottawa, you'll find a sandy beachfront stretching several kilometres along the Ottawa River. There is public access but be mindful of the private properties nearby.

Website

Burnstown Beach

Price: $20 per day permit at the boat launch

Address: 1537 Calabogie Rd., Renfrew, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can escape the city into cottage country and spend the day relaxing on this sandy beach. You can turn it into a staycation by renting a cottage nearby or staying at the Calabogie Peaks Resort.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

