8 Beaches Around Ottawa Where You Can Spend A Summer Day On Sandy Shores
Sunbathe the day away.🏖
You don't need to fly off to a tropical destination, or even leave the city of Ottawa, to enjoy a day sitting on a sandy beach and splashing in the water.
You can plan a staycation or make a last-minute decision to head to the beach this summer, as there are many nearby shores for you to lay out your towel.
One of the popular beaches in the area, Westboro Beach, is closed for the 2022 season due to a redevelopment project. If you're looking for an alternative spot to sunbathe the day away, these eight beaches around Ottawa will provide the ultimate summer vibes.
Petrie Island Beach
Price: Parking fee on site
When: Supervised swimming until August 28, 2022
Address: 727 Tweddle Rd., Orleans, ON
Why You Need To Go: This sandy beach in the east end also has a hiking trail, kayak and canoe rentals and a seasonal beach hut with snacks.
Mooney's Bay Beach
Price: Parking fee on site
When: Supervised swimming until August 28, 2022
Address: 2926 Riverside Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can spend the day soaking up the sun on this sandy shore with volleyball nets and a beach hut with food and drinks. The beach is right near Prince of Wales Falls where you can enjoy the view and picnic near the rushing water.
O'Brien Beach (Meech Lake)
Price: $13 per vehicle, half rate after 3 p.m.
When: Supervised swimming until September 6, 2022
Address: Meech Lake, Chelsea, QC (Parking at P11 P12, P13)
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a beach day surrounded by vibrant green trees. This beach is one of multiple in Gatineau Park where you can cool off after hiking, along with beaches on Philippe, Leamy and La Pêche lakes.
Britannia Beach
Price: Free
When: Supervised swimming until August 28, 2022
Address: 2805 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can grab ice cream from the local shop Beachconers and relax on the sandy shores admiring the view of the Ottawa River. There is also a beach shack with food and drinks and a nearby park if you want a shady place in the grass.
The Pond in Rockcliffe
Price: Free
When: Daily 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Address: 380-A Springfield Rd., Rockcliffe Park, ON
Why You Need To Go: This conservation area and swimming hole is a bit of a hidden gem in Rockcliffe Park, a lovely area to also go for a walk and admire the views.
Robert Simpson Park
Price: Free
When: Supervised swimming until September 5, 2022
Address: 400 John St. N., Arnprior, ON
Why You Need To Go: This sandy beachfront in Arnprior has a play structure, snack bar and splash pad, and is just a few blocks away from downtown shops and restaurants.
Constance Bay Beach
Price: Free
When: Water sampled until September 2, 2022
Address: Lane St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: In a quiet cottage town just west of Ottawa, you'll find a sandy beachfront stretching several kilometres along the Ottawa River. There is public access but be mindful of the private properties nearby.
Burnstown Beach
Price: $20 per day permit at the boat launch
Address: 1537 Calabogie Rd., Renfrew, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can escape the city into cottage country and spend the day relaxing on this sandy beach. You can turn it into a staycation by renting a cottage nearby or staying at the Calabogie Peaks Resort.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.