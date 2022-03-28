This Spa Resort Near Ottawa Will Make You Think You're On A Beach Somewhere In Mexico
You can soak up some sun with a cocktail in hand. 🏝
If you live in Ontario and are longing for a sunny beach vacation on the water, you don't need to buy a pricey plane ticket to make it happen. Only two hours from Ottawa is a tropical beach resort where you can spend your days on island time.
Esterel Resort is a magical getaway spot where you can enjoy luxurious meals, go for a dip in the pool, spend time out on the lake or sip on cocktails from the cabana.
The resort has a Nordic spa featuring a full thermal system from cold pools to hot tubs and steam saunas. It takes on a fun vibe once summer hits, where you can lounge outside by the pool with a fruity cocktail from the nearby cabana bar. You'll be facing the lake as the sun shines on all the water surrounding you.
There are outdoor swings and hammock seats to complete the island getaway feel. During the warmer months, you can take advantage of activities on the water including kayak, paddleboard and pontoon rentals. Once you're done exploring the lakes, you can adventure on nearby hiking trails, hit up the golf course, play volleyball or go biking for the afternoon.
If you can't get enough of the spa, in addition to the pools and rest areas they offer a number of treatments. Treat yourself to a massage or facial after a day on the lake.
A number of their suites have been renovated last year, turning the entire experience into the escape you deserve. You can cozy up with your love near the fireplace, appreciating the views of nature from a grand window. If you're not feeling up for a romantic dinner at one of their restaurants, it's easy to grab takeout or room service.
If you're a wine lover, they have monthly wine events, where they pair wine with a specific menu as you learn from sommeliers and other experts. There is so much to eat and do, you won't have time to be bored during a second of your stay. You'll have to book multiple nights to try and enjoy everything on your list.
Esterel Resort
Price: $159+ per package
Address: 39 Chem. Fridolin-Simard, Esterel, QC
Why You Need To Go: Paradise awaits only a couple of hours from Ottawa, where you can sip cocktails by the pool, enjoy luxury meals and spend the day boating on the lake.