6 All-Inclusive Resorts In Ontario Where You Can Have An Epic Vacay Without A Plane Ride

Relaxation awaits. 🍹

If you love vacationing but don't love all the planning involved, then these Ontario resorts are worth checking out. You can have an all-inclusive holiday at one of these spots, and the best part is, you don't even need a plane ticket to get there.

Located across the province, these resorts offer packages that include meals, accommodations, and more. From dreamy spa getaways to rustic retreats on the lake, you can unwind without stressing about your dinner plans. Many places are open year-round as well, so you can enjoy some relaxation during any season.

Westwind Inn

$350+/night per person

Book

Address: 7 Gallery on the Lake Rd., Buckhorn, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in the Kawartha Lakes District, this vacation resort boasts scenic views and a quarter mile of lakefront. It deems itself as "unpretentious", meaning there's no need to worry about dressing up everyday. From forest bathing to splashing in the swimming pool, it's the perfect place to unwind.

Fern Resort

$250+/night per person

Book

Address: 4432 Fern Resort Rd., Ramara, ON

Why You Need To Go: Set on the shores of Lake Couchiching, Fern Resort has activities for everyone to enjoy. Dive into the two outdoor pools in the summer, decorate pumpkins in the fall, and glide along the 1.5-km skating trail in the winter.

Ste. Anne's Spa

$399+/night per person

Book

Address: 1009 Massey Rd., Grafton ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like royalty at this all-inclusive castle stay. Surrounded by idyllic countryside, the heritage spa has enchanting cottages, treatments, and wellness services. You can also book an all-inclusive day visit, which has lunch, afternoon tea, $120 in spa and wellness allowance, and full use of the facilities.

Couples Resort

$250+/night per person

Book

Address: 139 Galeairy Lake Rd., Whitney, ON

Why You Need To Go: Say hello to romance at this luxury resort in Muskoka. Complete with a spa, private lakefront hot tubs, and more, this spot will have you feeling like "it's Valentine's every day."

Killarney Lodge

$279+/night per person

Book

Address: ON-60, Algonquin Park, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in Algonquin Park, this resort offers an idealistic nature escape. You can spot all sorts of wildlife, canoe the open waters, and gaze into a twinkling sky of stars at night. The private sandy beach is the perfect spot to relax on a summer day.

Cedar Grove Lodge

$174+/night per person

Book

Address: 167 Grassmere Resort Rd., Huntsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: This year-round retreat is situated on Lake Muskoka and has 19 log cottages available to rent. Cozy up by the stone fireplace with a book, swim in the lake, and fill up on a variety of appetizers, entrees and desserts.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

