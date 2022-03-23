VIA Rail Has Trips From Toronto To Montreal For Under $50 If You're Tired Of Gas Prices
All aboard! 🚋
There are some pretty great travel destinations that Torontonians can head to right now if you're looking for a spring or summer getaway.
If you've ever wanted to visit the Biosphere in Montreal, or head to see the parliament buildings in Ottawa, there are now trips from Toronto to these destinations that won't cost you a pretty penny.
VIA Rail is offering trips right now to Montreal or Ottawa from $49 for those Toronto travellers who are on a budget and don't want to fork out money for gas.
A screenshot of the affordable train rides with Via Rail Canada.Via Rail Canada
The price comes with their "Escape" fare, which is a non-refundable trip that includes a 50% service charge before departure, and a carry-on baggage allowance that lets you bring on a personal item of up to 25 pounds plus another of up to 50 pounds, or two smaller pieces of luggage that makeup 25 pounds.
Complimentary Wi-Fi and seats with power outlets will be provided, and affordable beverages, snacks, and meals are also offered.
VIA Rail Canada also has trips under $50 to Cornwall, Ontario, which is smack dab between Ottawa and Montreal. If you're looking to stay a few days and rent a car, this place is also set to have some of the lowest gas prices in the province right now.
You can also take a trip to some adorable towns near Ottawa like Smith Falls, or catch a train to see Brockville's Rainbow Tunnel in Brockville, which is set to open as soon as April, through VIA Rail for the same cheap price.
So if you need a break from midterm exams and you're down for a day trip a few hours from the 6ix, then an affordable train ride through Ontario could be where it's at.