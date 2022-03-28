You Can Travel All Over Canada With VIA Rail & One-Way Ticket Prices Start At Just $50
Take a ride from Montreal to Halifax for only $150! 🙌
All aboard! Getting around Canada is made a lot easier when there are cheap VIA Rail train tickets available, with some one-way trips being as affordable as $50.
Canada is obviously a massive country and getting anywhere in the nation can mean an expensive flight, or hours and hours of driving.
But, there is another way of getting to where you want to go which can be worth it if you have the time. VIA Rail has tons of national train journeys that, depending on your destination, can really save you a lot of cash.
Did you know that Canada has more than 8,500 rivers and 2 million lakes across its vast territory? Our trains travel over hundreds of them every day, keeping our passengers safe while doing so. \u200b\n\nOttawa\n\n#viarail #viarailcanadapic.twitter.com/EOLleobakt— VIA Rail Canada (@VIA Rail Canada) 1645818296
Some of their cheapest journeys depart from Toronto and go all over Central Canada. For example, you can get a train ticket from Toronto to Montreal for just $50, depending on the day and time you want to leave.
There are similarly-priced trips that criss-cross parts of Ontario and Quebec that can get you where you need to go.
For shorter journeys, there is also The Maritime Way — a trip that runs from Montreal all the way to Halifax, with stop options along the way such as Moncton, New Brunswick, or a few towns in western Quebec, like Mont-Joli and Rimouski.
Tickets for a one-way trip between Montreal and Halifax start at $150 for economy class, but you can shell out more for nicer accommodations as this is an overnight trip.
For long-haulers looking to make their trip itself part of the vacation, The Great Western Way may be what you're after. It takes around four to five nights and will take you the scenic route from Toronto to Vancouver.
There are window views, and then there are window views aboard VIA Rail.\u200b \n-\nIl y a les fen\u00eatres avec vue, et les fen\u00eatres avec vue \u00e0 bord des trains VIA Rail. \n\n Route: Toronto - Vancouver\n\n#viarail #viarailcanada #lecanadien #thecanadianpic.twitter.com/9klfoSZZc2— VIA Rail Canada (@VIA Rail Canada) 1648482130
The trip offers several sleeping accommodations, from bunks to full-on luxury suites. While the all-inclusive 'Prestige Class" costs around $10,672 for a one-way ticket, economy class tickets come to around $466.
This train goes through several big cities west of Ontario, including Winnipeg, Jasper, Edmonton and Saskatoon. Oh, and it probably has some of the most gorgeous views out there.
So, instead of booking that flight or spending an arm and a leg on gas, it might be the move to hop on the train and ride the rails instead!
