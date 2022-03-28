Editions

via rail canada

You Can Travel All Over Canada With VIA Rail & One-Way Ticket Prices Start At Just $50

Take a ride from Montreal to Halifax for only $150! 🙌

Trending Staff Writer
A VIA Rail train. Right: A passenger stood beside a train.

VIA_Rail | Twitter, @viarailcanada | Instagram

All aboard! Getting around Canada is made a lot easier when there are cheap VIA Rail train tickets available, with some one-way trips being as affordable as $50.

Canada is obviously a massive country and getting anywhere in the nation can mean an expensive flight, or hours and hours of driving.

But, there is another way of getting to where you want to go which can be worth it if you have the time. VIA Rail has tons of national train journeys that, depending on your destination, can really save you a lot of cash.

Some of their cheapest journeys depart from Toronto and go all over Central Canada. For example, you can get a train ticket from Toronto to Montreal for just $50, depending on the day and time you want to leave.

There are similarly-priced trips that criss-cross parts of Ontario and Quebec that can get you where you need to go.

For shorter journeys, there is also The Maritime Way — a trip that runs from Montreal all the way to Halifax, with stop options along the way such as Moncton, New Brunswick, or a few towns in western Quebec, like Mont-Joli and Rimouski.

Tickets for a one-way trip between Montreal and Halifax start at $150 for economy class, but you can shell out more for nicer accommodations as this is an overnight trip.

For long-haulers looking to make their trip itself part of the vacation, The Great Western Way may be what you're after. It takes around four to five nights and will take you the scenic route from Toronto to Vancouver.

The trip offers several sleeping accommodations, from bunks to full-on luxury suites. While the all-inclusive 'Prestige Class" costs around $10,672 for a one-way ticket, economy class tickets come to around $466.

This train goes through several big cities west of Ontario, including Winnipeg, Jasper, Edmonton and Saskatoon. Oh, and it probably has some of the most gorgeous views out there.

So, instead of booking that flight or spending an arm and a leg on gas, it might be the move to hop on the train and ride the rails instead!

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

