via rail canada

7 VIA Rail Trips To Take This Summer That Cost Under $200 Roundtrip & Still Feel Like A Vacation

Ride off from Toronto to Montreal, from Prince George to Jasper and from Moncton to Halifax! 🚞

Trending Senior Staff Writer
Person riding a bike in Jasper with mountains in the background. Centre: VIA Rail train. Right: Person in front of a mural in Halifax.

Person riding a bike in Jasper with mountains in the background. Centre: VIA Rail train. Right: Person in front of a mural in Halifax.

There are so many VIA Rail routes in Canada that you can take with roundtrip tickets for less than $200 if you're looking to travel this summer but would rather explore our country than take an international trip!

You can still make it feel like a vacation even if you're just going a short distance away from home or to a neighbouring province.

This summer, VIA Rail is resuming service across the country for so many train routes including The Canadian from Toronto to Vancouver and The Ocean from Montreal to Halifax.

The Adventure Routes (Jasper-Prince Rupert, Sudbury-White River, Montreal-Senneterre and Montreal-Jonquière) are also starting to run again!

While the cross-country routes like The Canadian and The Ocean will cost you quite a bit of money — Vancouver to Toronto can be around $400 for a one-way ticket — there are shorter routes that offer roundtrip fares for under $200.

Here are seven routes you can take with VIA Rail this summer that have roundtrip fares for less than $200 and can still feel like a vacation!

Toronto to Montreal

Price: $115.26 roundtrip, economy

Dates: July 11 to July 14

Things To Do: When you get to Montreal from Toronto, you can experience "a striking union of European charm and North American attitude."

In the city, you can go on long walks, take bike rides, have picnics in the park and see street art.

There are also museums, restaurants, music and food festivals, and botanical gardens waiting to be explored.

Prince Rupert to Prince George

Price: $184.80 roundtrip, economy

Dates: August 7 to August 11

Things To Do: Prince George offers "unparalleled access to outdoor recreation" with the Fraser and Nechako rivers, an extensive trail system and over 100 parks and green spaces that add up to an area about five times the size of Stanley Park in Vancouver.

There are also waterfalls, galleries, museums and wineries!

Moncton to Halifax

Price: $142.60 roundtrip, economy

Dates: July 25 to July 31

Things To Do: When you travel to Halifax from Moncton, you can immerse yourself in everything the city has to offer including public art, Victorian gardens, community trails and local restaurants.

You can also take a stroll on the new viewing deck at Peggy's Cove and visit the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site, a former military fort that sits on a hill in the middle of the city.

Ottawa to Montreal

Price: $88.14 roundtrip, economy

Dates: August 15 to August 19

Things To Do: After a short trip from Ottawa to Montreal, you can spend your days taking long walks where you can see street art, visit museums, dine at local restaurants and set up a picnic in one of the city's many parks.

Prince George to Jasper

Price: $157.50 roundtrip, economy

Dates: June 30 to July 3

Things To Do: Once you're in Jasper, you can experience the small-town charm as you're surrounded by towering mountains, beautifully clear lakes and wildlife.

You can dine at restaurants, go on hikes, shop at local stores, go horseback riding and take the Jasper SkyTram up Whistlers Mountain to see stunning vistas.

Toronto to Ottawa

Price: $115.26 roundtrip, economy

Dates: August 25 to August 29

Things To Do: When you travel to Ottawa from Toronto, you can actually visit two provinces in just one destination since the metropolitan region stretches into Gatineau, Quebec.

You can go boating on the city's waterways, cycle on over 800 kilometres of urban and rural pathways, hike on trails surrounding the city's core, visit Parliament Hill and explore seven of Canada's nine national museums which are located in the city.

Plus, there are dozens of craft breweries, distilleries and wineries!

Montreal to Jonquière

Price: $151.77 roundtrip, economy

Dates: July 22 to July 24

Things To Do: Jonquière, located in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean tourist region, isn't that far away from Montreal but it can still feel like a vacation.

You can visit Saguenay Fjords National Park which is known for its glacial inlets where you can swim, kayak and hike. Monts-Valin National Park is located atop the area's highest mountains and has viewpoints overlooking the region.

There are also art galleries, local boutiques, spas and museums!

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

