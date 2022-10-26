Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Toronto Was Ranked One Of The Best Spots In The World For A Girl's Trip & These Spots Are Why

Let's go girls!

Toronto Staff Writer
Bisha Hotel. Right: Kensington Market

If you're looking to paint the town red with your girlfriends, the 6ix might be your next girls' trip fix.

Toronto was recently listed as one of the best 33 locations in the world for a girl's trip in 2023, according to U.S. News.

If you've spent any time in Toronto, you know the city is filled with vacation worthy spots, from luxurious salons where you can sip on bubbly and enjoy a pedicure to endless cocktail bars where you can run the world with your girls.

According to U.S. News, Toronto is an ideal getaway for its live music scene, food hubs, shopping, and stunning hotels.

Toronto's "distinctive" neighbourhoods, including Little Italy, Greektown, Chinatown and Little India, make it an excellent destination for foodies, according to the list.

When it comes to shopping, the news outlet recommends visiting Kensington Market for specialty items and Bloor-Yorkville for any designer needs.

Toronto's iconic music venues Horseshoe Tavern, The Rex, and Massey Hall also got a shout-out as great spots to see live music in the city.

But after one or two late-night outs, the list suggests you may want to relax at the Bisha Hotel and take advantage of the views, amenities, and restaurants.

If you're looking for your next girl's trip destination, here are the 33 spots that made the list of best girl trip ideas for 2023.

  1. Lexington, Kentucky
  2. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
  3. Atlanta, Georgia
  4. London, England
  5. Newport Beach, California
  6. Cancún, Mexico
  7. Miami, Florida
  8. Dublin, Ireland
  9. New York City, New York
  10. Noord, Aruba
  11. Napa Valley, California
  12. Tröllaskagi, Iceland
  13. Los Angeles, California
  14. Nassau, Bahamas
  15. Chicago, Illinois
  16. Long Island, Antigua
  17. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
  18. La Paz, Mexico
  19. Las Vegas, Nevada
  20. Santa Barbara, California
  21. Turks and Caicos
  22. Palm Springs, Florida
  23. Costa Rica
  24. Charleston, South Carolina
  25. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
  26. Carmel, California
  27. Anguilla
  28. Charlotte, North Carolina
  29. Toronto, Ontario
  30. New Orleans,
  31. Patagonia
  32. Jackson Hole, Wyoming
  33. Paris, France

