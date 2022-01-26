This Toronto Hotel Just Opened A Towering Skating Rink & It Comes With Chocolate Croissants
Hotel guests can glide around the transformed terrace.
A Toronto hotel has come up with a creative way to use its outdoor space during the winter months.
The Bisha Hotel has turned its fourth floor terrace into a towering ice rink complete with a winter chalet.
The new rink is available for all guests and can be booked with the concierge for a two-hour time slot. You can glide through the air while enjoying the surrounding city views.
Afterwards, you can warm up in the Bisha Suite, which has been transformed into the Bisha Chalet. There are complimentary goodies from French Made such as croissants and hot chocolate.
The experience is open until March 1, so if you're planning a staycation or Valentine's Day getaway, then this spot might be worth a visit.
Don't forget to bring your own skates!
Bisha Chalet
Price: Included with stay
When: Until March 1, 2022
Address: 80 Blue Jays Way, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Guests of the hotel can enjoy a unique new experience by visiting the skating rink and chalet.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.