Toronto's Sky-High Skating Rink Comes With CN Tower Views & Boozy Hot Chocolate
The ice rink is returning to a popular rooftop patio!
It's time to sharpen those skates, because you'll want to take in the views from this towering ice rink all winter long.
SkySkate is returning to The Porch on December 1, and you can glide across the rooftop patio while gazing at the CN Tower.
The winter menu is full of comfort dishes like hot dogs and pizza, and you can also warm up with boozy beverages like mulled wine and spiked hot chocolate.
If you don't own a pair of skates, you can rent some on site.
Space is limited and bookings are already available online, so put on your coziest hat and plan a winter date to this spot.
SkySkate
Price: $14.95 per hour
When: Opens December 1, 2021
Address: 250 Adelaide St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Glide through the sky at this rooftop skating experience.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.